Do you remember the lockdown of 2020, when most of us went creative in our kitchens? Social media was flooded with people posting delectable photos of what they had rustled up at home. Though people had to bid adieu to their favourite restaurants, they brought out their inner chef and tried replicating almost every possible dish at home. Bollywood celebrities, too, indulged in culinary therapy. Actress Malaika Arora was one among those, who did put their cooking skills to test. On Friday, Malaika shared a story on Instagram featuring a throwback picture of chocolate dessert that she had made last year. We can see nine rectangle shaped pieces with extra chocolate filling in the centre.

The caption says, "Last year, this day, I was baking in lockdown. This year, I just feel a sense of sadness and despair."

Malaika indeed has been more focused on sharing important information regarding COVID-19 on her Instagram Stories since a few days. She also recently posted about breathing techniques that can help boost immunity and functioning of lungs.

Even though she is not actively trying new menus, she did prepare some delicious dishes this summer. Some time ago, the actress had shared a healthy and yummy way to start the morning. You may, just for once, skip your morning tea/coffee and try out this unique morning cocktail by Malaika.

