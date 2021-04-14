Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. Be it her gym workouts, pilates or yoga, Malaika knows how to make working out look easy. Alongside, she is extremely particular about what she eats and that is evident from her posts on social media. Every now and then, she shares glimpses her healthy and clean diet on Instagram. On Wednesday, Malaika gave her fans a sneak peek into her morning health drink. Sharing a photo of it, she wrote, "Morning cocktail...turmeric, ginger, ACV ( apple cider vinegar)." With all the healthy ingredients, the juice is sure to give you the right dose of nutrients to kick-start your day. Take a look at her Insta-story:

Also Read: Malaika Arora's 'Spring Vibes' Are All Things Fresh, Yummy And Full Of Proteins! (See Pic)

While turmeric is known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginger can aid in lowering cholesterol and helps in settling an upset stomach. Apple cider vinegar is extremely beneficial for weight management, skin and hair. Considering all these benefits, it seems, Malaika has ticked all boxes with this recipe.

Now that we have got the recipe for her special cocktail, what are you waiting for? Go and try it out.

This is not the first time the fitness enthusiast has inspired us with her food choices. Earlier, she shared a photo of an entirely plant-based dish and wrote alongside, "Put ur DIY KIT to good use...turned out yummmm."

Also Read: Did You Know: Malaika Arora Starts The Day With This Popular Weight Loss Remedy

Malaika also regularly inspires us with her fitness videos. She has even started a trend named #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek where she breaks down complex yoga asanas for her followers. Take a look:

Also Read: Malaika Arora Loves Mulberry: 5 Reasons You Should Have The Seasonal Fruit Too!

Just the inspiration we need to take the fitness route, right? What did you think about Malaika's special recipe? Let us know in the comments section below.