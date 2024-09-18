Rajasthani food is world-famous for its unique flavours. And when you are in the state's capital, Jaipur, who can say no to a thali full of authentic dishes? Certainly not Malavika Mohanan! She recently visited Jaipur to promote her upcoming film Yudhra with her co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a clip shared on the actress's Instagram Stories, the duo is seen enjoying a delectable spread, including dal baati churma, dana meethi, chaki ki sabzi, kadhi, aloo sabzi, gatte ki sabzi, kheer, raita and roti. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Siddhant Chaturvedi aka Yudhraaa.”





Also Read: Ahead Of Dil-Luminati Concert, Diljit Dosanjh Treats Himself To Delicious Food In Paris

Malavika Mohanan also posted a snap of the thali, to give us a closer look at the meal. She captioned it by writing, “When in Jaipur,” followed by a red heart.







Previously, Malavika Mohanan revealed her “comfort food” after weeks of eating hotel meals. In a photo shared on her Instagram stories, the actress was overjoyed to get her hands on a home-cooked thali. The platter featured okra (bhindi), fish with delicious-looking gravy, a portion of red rice, curd and crispy papad. Sharing it, she wrote, “After weeks of eating hotel food, returning home to this.” Click here to read in detail.





Before that, Malavika Mohanan revealed what all she eats for breakfast. She began her list with Vegetable juice and mentioned, “(Usually a mix of 2-3 differently coloured vegetables/occasionally a fruit too. Here, it's beetroot, celery and apple. I know it's way healthier just to eat fruit, but I find these juices to be a quick vitamin drink when I'm having an extremely crazy day and don't have too much time to eat too many things).” Take a look at her post to learn more about her healthy diet.







Malaika Mohanan once shared a series of snaps, where she can be seen enjoying a large slice of a chocolate cake. The sweet spread also included mango cheesecake, strawberry cake, chocolate-covered strawberries and cold coffee. The side note read, “My co-actor is trying to fatten me up or maybe he just read my bio? But either way- so much cakeeee.”







Malavika's food explorations in Jaipur made us crave a plate of dal bati churma. Need recipe? Click here.