One of Asia's most beautiful countries, Nepal is known for majestic mountains, serene lakes and lush green landscapes. Home to Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, Nepal is also rich in culture and, of course, food. Its cuisine draws heavily on fresh vegetables, herbs and spices, along with traditional techniques such as fermentation. Taking us through the flavours of Nepal are content creators Mehak and Rituraj, who recently shared a video on Instagram featuring five must-try dishes from Pokhara. In the clip, the duo is seen enjoying local delights and sharing their thoughts on each one.

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The caption read, “In this video, we're sharing 5 best foods to try in Pokhara that you definitely shouldn't miss. Let's visit Nepal, experience its beauty, and play our small part in helping it recover.”

Their list began with Sel roti, a traditional Nepalese ring-shaped fried bread made from rice flour. Taking a bite, Mehak described it as “crispy outside and slightly chewy inside, with subtle sweetness.” Paired with tarkari, she added, “it makes for such a hearty breakfast.”





Next came Thakali, a traditional and well-balanced set meal from Nepal's Thakali community in the Mustang region. The creators were seen digging into a wholesome thali featuring rice, dal, tarkari, chicken and an assortment of pickles. “Everything together is so comforting and flavourful,” they commented.

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The creamy doughnut, a popular treat in Pokhara, also tugged at their heartstrings. Mehak said, “So soft and fluffy with a generous cream filling, they are sweet, indulgent and obviously, it's so hard to stop at one.”





Moving on to Gilo chatpate, the duo also gave us a glimpse of how this popular Nepali street snack is prepared. Made with puffed rice, crunchy noodles, onions, tomatoes and chillies tossed in a spicy and tangy sauce, it looked every bit as juicy and flavourful. “Absolutely loved how flavourful and juicy it was,” Mehak shared.





Soupy momos from Narayan Dai Ko also made it to the list. The sight of steamed momos being drenched in a ‘tangy, slightly nutty sesame soup' was enough to make us slurp. “The combination is so flavourful and comforting. This was definitely one of our favourites,” she said.





Needless to say, this list of Nepalese delights had us well and truly in a food coma.