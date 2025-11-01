Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is on cloud nine after scripting one of the most memorable knocks of her career. On Thursday, she helped India book their berth into the Women's World Cup 2025 final with a record chase against defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai. The cricketer smashed an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls. India chased down 339, the highest target in Women's ODI history, and Jemimah once again lived up to her “Jemi-Wah!” tag.

Taking a look at her Instagram, we dug up one of her old posts from May this year — and honestly, it feels even more iconic now. Back then, Jemimah had shared a hilarious foodie moment. The clip showed a bhel-puri stall, where the vendor was prepping the dish in true desi style – yes, on a newspaper. And guess who featured in that very newspaper? Jemimah herself! We could spot her photo in full cricket gear with the title “Jemi-Wah!”, which is perfectly fitting.

As she focused the camera towards herself, Jemimah said, “Bhaiya does not know but I am going to eat bhel in the same newspaper he is going to make it in.” Towards the end, she was seen smiling and posing with the bhel made in the newspaper that had her image.

In her LOL caption, she wrote, “You know you've made it in life when you make it to the bhelpuri wala bhaiya's newspapers.”

Jemimah Rodrigues' post made us crave a hearty bhel puri. The snack is made with puffed rice, sev, onions, tomatoes, chutney and a squeeze of lemon.