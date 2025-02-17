Being on a diet while watching someone eat delicious food is pure torture - right, foodies? Sonakshi Sinha recently found herself in a similar situation. In a video she posted on Instagram, Sonakshi is seen sitting next to her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, who is happily digging into a plate of biryani. Meanwhile, Sonakshi, sticking to her strict diet, looks visibly sad. Zaheer enjoys his biryani the traditional desi way, using his hands and refusing the spoon. He playfully offers Sonakshi a bite. Just as she gives in and opens her mouth, he pulls off a classic prank, snatching the bite back and eating it himself. As Zaheer bursts into laughter, Sonakshi's expression is priceless. "He (Zaheer Iqbal) knows how to test my willpower... and my patience," Sonakshi Sinha wrote in her caption. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June last year. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment in Mumbai, followed by a grand reception at Bastian restaurant on Linking Road in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair, with friends, family, and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. But what truly stole the show was their massive wedding cake! The couple was seen happily cutting the towering, white, four-tiered cake, beautifully decorated with floral accents and their initials, "Z" and "S." Click here to read the full story.

A few days before her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 37th birthday on the sets of Karan Rawal's upcoming romantic thriller. The actress herself gave fans a glimpse by sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories. The celebration was nothing short of a sugar rush! Sonakshi was treated to not one, but six delicious cakes. The picture showed them neatly arranged on a table, all with the message "Happy Birthday Sona." Among them were four chocolate cakes with creamy milk icing, a rich milk chocolate cake, and a fancy two-tiered cake topped with cookies. Read the full story here.

