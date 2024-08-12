The weekend calls for relaxation and unwinding in the company of BFFs and good food. Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had something similar in mind on Sunday, August 11. The couple spent the day relishing an array of desi dishes with their buddies Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who recently embraced parenthood. Sharing the happy picture carousel on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, “Sunday done right. Before - swipe for after.” In the first picture, the celebrities were seen sitting in the dining area. Displayed on a table were scrumptious meals including a plate of mutton biryani, mutton curry, and chapatis. There was a basket of freshly baked bread, coupled with a bowl of salad too.

Oh, you thought that was it? Well, a gastronomical journey can never end without desserts, right? So, in the next frame, everyone feasted on spongy rasgullas, melt-in-the-mouth gulab jamuns, a chocolate pastry topped with fruit chunks, and Knafeh, an Arabic delicacy. So yummy!

If you are left drooling at the lip-smacking food platter, then here's how you can recreate it at home:

1. Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Be it a Sunday or a special occasion, a classic plate of mutton biriyani can make your plans all sorted. Inspired by the royal Awadhi kitchen, the wholesome dish is prepared by cooking mutton pieces amid fragrant rice. Don't miss to sprinkle roasted spices for a flavourful feast. Find the recipe here.

2. Rogan Josh

This irresistible meat item is a Kashmiri specialty where the mutton is prepared with an amalgamation of spices, red chillies, brown onions, and a dollop of yogurt. You can pair it with jeera rice or rotis. Read the recipe here.

3. Tricolor Veggie Delight Salad

Give a healthy twist to your lunch or dinner menu by making this quick and easy salad recipe with fresh veggies such as white cabbage, cucumber slices, and carrot chunks. Here's the recipe.

4. Stuffed Vegetable Bread

Say no to boring bread, instead bite into the crispy goodness of vegetables enveloped inside golden-baked bread slices. Some butter or ketchup and mint chutney will enhance the taste. Click here for the recipe.

5. Paleo Chocolate and Fruit Cheesecake

When the soft and gooey chocolate cheesecake meets juicy fruits, it transforms into an exotic dessert, you just cannot say no to. Check out this paleo-friendly recipe here.

