A few X posts about which region in India makes the best dosa have gone viral, sparking a debate among foodies across the country. Dosa enthusiasts have spoken up about their love for specific types of this South Indian delicacy and their accompaniments (sambar/chutneys). Another recent post that led to several discussions was by an X user named Akshay G Jain (@Ajain112). He wrote, "People from Bangalore think dosa is found only in their city." Some people agreed with him and began to comment about the diversity of dosas found across various states.

Also Read: Man Makes Dosa Batter From Scratch For Indian Wife, Internet Applauds





In response to the above post, another X user (@BhavanChand) shared his opinion and praised the dosas from Andhra Pradesh. He wrote, "India needs to eat dosas from Andhra Pradesh. Dosas made anywhere else are overrated. TN [Tamil Nadu] makes the worst dosas and worst chutneys. Bangalore makes good dosas but chutneys are not up to the mark. But you get the best dosa and the best chutneys in Andhra Pradesh."

Also Read: Vidyarthi Bhavan In Bengaluru Introduces Dine-In Reservations, Internet Reacts





This led to a fresh round of debates among dosa lovers, who began sharing their thoughts about the top places to get dosas in India. Some defended the X user's stance as they also felt that Andhra dosas are the most delicious. Some people felt that those from other states tend to be equally good, if not better. A few foodies also posted about what makes regional variations of side dishes like sambar and chutney stand out. Read some of the reactions from X below:

If you're in Bengaluru and looking for a good breakfast spot, we have a useful list of suggestions for you. Discover some of the popular options here.