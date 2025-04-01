A few X posts about which region in India makes the best dosa have gone viral, sparking a debate among foodies across the country. Dosa enthusiasts have spoken up about their love for specific types of this South Indian delicacy and their accompaniments (sambar/chutneys). Another recent post that led to several discussions was by an X user named Akshay G Jain (@Ajain112). He wrote, "People from Bangalore think dosa is found only in their city." Some people agreed with him and began to comment about the diversity of dosas found across various states.
In response to the above post, another X user (@BhavanChand) shared his opinion and praised the dosas from Andhra Pradesh. He wrote, "India needs to eat dosas from Andhra Pradesh. Dosas made anywhere else are overrated. TN [Tamil Nadu] makes the worst dosas and worst chutneys. Bangalore makes good dosas but chutneys are not up to the mark. But you get the best dosa and the best chutneys in Andhra Pradesh."
India needs to eat dosas from Andhra Pradesh
Dosas made anywhere else are overrated
TN makes the worst dosas and worst chutneys
Bangalore makes good dosas but chutneys arent upto the mark
But you get that best dosa and the best chutneys in Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/tTm072LUEI
— Bhavan | Protein Minister of India (@BhavanChand) March 31, 2025
This led to a fresh round of debates among dosa lovers, who began sharing their thoughts about the top places to get dosas in India. Some defended the X user's stance as they also felt that Andhra dosas are the most delicious. Some people felt that those from other states tend to be equally good, if not better. A few foodies also posted about what makes regional variations of side dishes like sambar and chutney stand out. Read some of the reactions from X below:
Mysore Masala dosas are the best
Idlis from TN are the best. Andhra Telangana have best chutneys.— Mr. INDIA 🇮🇳 (@MrINDIA94036361) March 31, 2025
You forgot to add Samhar, I like BLR sambhar(some small time shops, is very I've has tastiest sambhar) but I love Andhra style sambhar. Hyderabad is close 2nd.— Gulshan Mudgal (@GulshanMudgal) March 31, 2025
Come to my gully in Hyderabad you will find the best dosa just for 20 rs. I avoided it for one year since the price cheap. Once I started eating it. It's highly unlikely to avoid it. Dosa and Chutney both rocks— GiRiDhAr (@giridhar_munja) April 1, 2025
💯
Chutneys from Andhra are legit— 𝓳𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓱 (@drjayantisingh1) April 1, 2025
Yeah. Andhra dosa and chutney is best because of the perfect spice level— X_Kushwanth (@KushwanthMynam2) March 31, 2025
Andhra is the king of chutneys. You don't need sambar there.— Dr. Chandrashekhar (@chan_shek) March 31, 2025
Andhra karam dosa is good. But I could drink / eat Bangalore hotel sambar and coconut chutney without even dosa to go with it. Who says Bangalore chutney is not good?— American Dharma (@american_dharma) March 31, 2025
Andhra chutneys - too spicy for me. I'm somehow a big fan of Blore Masala Dosa - esp MTR and Vidyarthi Bhavan— Nagraj Baggon (@Nagraj_G_Baggon) April 1, 2025
