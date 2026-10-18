Ice cream is one of those treats that can instantly make a day better. You must have tried classic chocolate, fruity flavours or traditional kulfis but have you ever come across an ice cream that swaps regular sugar for jaggery?





Himachal Pradesh has its own local version that brings together milk and jaggery to create a traditional take on everyone's favourite frozen dessert. It's a little different from the ice cream you usually find at your neighbourhood parlour and has a sweet taste of the region's local food culture.





Food and travel vlogger Kriti Kapoor shared a glimpse of this unique ice cream in her Instagram video. The clip shows a street vendor serving the dessert in a leaf. The creator is also seen enjoying the treat in the hills. "It's their local icecream made up of milk with jaggery instead of sugar. Have you tried?," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read: This Himachal Cafe Is Known As The World's Highest Ice Cream Shop At 14,400 Feet

The video sparked curiosity on Instagram, with people sharing their reactions and thoughts about the regional ice cream in the comments section. One user wrote, "Eco-friendly ice cream that uses leaves instead of plastic packaging. Innovative and sustainable."





Another added, "Yeh Himachal ki bht purani ice cream hai bht tasty hoti hai specially Kangra district."





Someone else commented, "My childhood ice cream in Dharamshala. Cheap and best."





"Me n my family experienced this same thing in Himachal, and it was so good to taste... Yummy kulfi," remarked a foodie.





Also Read: Video: How A Typical South Korean Wedding Dessert Buffet Looks Like





A viewer shared, "So Nostalgic. It reminds me of my childhood days. My siblings and I used to eat locally made Malai ice-cream in a leaf like this in Orissa."





"I had this one in HP. Omg it was so tasty, heaven," read a comment.





Would you give this Himachali ice cream a try? Let us know in the comments!