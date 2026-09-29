Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, has built a large following by breaking down food labels, questioning health claims on packaged products, and helping consumers understand what they are actually buying. The food and health activist, who has millions of followers on social media, was a part of NDTV Yuva 2026, where he spoke about his journey, his concerns around packaged food, and why he decided to leave a Rs 2 crore job in the US and return to India.

Why Revant Himatsingka came back to India

Revant Himatsingka had built a career in the US, working as a consultant for food companies. But the more he saw the way packaged food was marketed, the more frustrated he became.





At NDTV Yuva 2026, Revant explained that his concerns began while he was living in the US for 13 years. People there, he said, consumed even more packaged food than people in India.

One example stayed with him. He would pick up products at grocery stores that were advertised as "high protein," only to find that they contained just two or three grams of protein. He also noticed people making what he felt were confusing food choices. Someone would go to the gym and then have a soft drink after the workout, believing it was a healthy choice.





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That made him question what people actually knew about the food they were buying. "So I thought, I have to do something about this. Why don't I leave the US and come back to India to raise awareness about this?" Revant said.





"People in India are educated, but we are not health literate. There is a big difference between being educated and being health literate," he added. That became the reason behind his decision to return to India and start working on food awareness.

The Packaged Foods He Would Avoid

During the NDTV Yuva conversation, Revant was asked about the packaged products he would never buy. His first answer was energy drinks. He pointed to the growing popularity of these drinks among children and teenagers and compared their appeal to the way alcohol is consumed by adults.





"An eight-year-old who wants to look cool will buy an energy drink," he said.





Protein was another major part of the conversation, especially because Revant has also launched his own protein brand. When asked which kind of protein people should choose, he did not single out one type.





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According to Revant, there are three types of protein: whey, plant, and yeast protein. He said all three are fine, and the choice depends on an individual's body type and what works for them. He also pointed out a price difference. Plant and yeast protein are generally cheaper, while whey protein is more expensive.





So, rather than assuming one type is universally better, consumers should make the choice based on what suits them.