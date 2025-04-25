South Korea has long been a magnet for travellers drawn by its dynamic culture, food, and K-pop phenomenon. However, a new and unexpected trend is emerging, with Japanese tourists flying in to purchase rice in bulk. The reason? A significant price surge of rice in Japan, a daily food item in every household, reports The Korea Times.





As per reports, 10 kilograms of rice costs approximately 8,000 yen (Rs 4,700) in Japan, whereas the same quantity is available in Korea for nearly a third, at around 3,000 yen (Rs 1,700). This price difference has led to a noticeable rise in Japanese shoppers stocking up on rice in Seoul supermarkets, according to retail officials.





This growing trend was highlighted in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) by a Japanese tourist who purchased 4 kg of white rice and 5 kg of brown rice to take home after her recent layover in Seoul.

Tourists Go Through Quarantine Process To Buy Rice

"My mission in Seoul was to buy rice, as prices in Japan have become too high," she wrote, noting that carrying the bags felt like a full workout.





Because rice is a regulated agricultural product, she had to go through a quarantine procedure at Incheon International Airport. After submitting the required documents and confirming her Japanese address, she received a plant export certificate in about 30 minutes.

Why Is Rice Getting Expensive In Japan

Japan's rice price surge began in the summer of 2023 due to extreme weather affecting harvests, rising demand from tourists, and panic buying following recent earthquakes. Despite efforts by the Japanese government to stabilize supply by releasing rice from reserves, shortages persist, especially in urban centres.





In response to the growing demand, South Korea is preparing to export 22 tons of rice to Japan, marking the largest shipment since 1990.