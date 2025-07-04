Some time ago, a content creator in New York went viral for attempting to bake cookies using the natural heat in an underground metro station on a particularly hot day. A video shows vlogger Matt Peterson rolling ready-made cookie dough into the shape of small discs, placing them on a tray and keeping the tray in a specific spot at the location. In a separate clip, he revealed that he spent 8 hours guarding the cookies as they "baked." Read the full story here to know what happened. More recently, the same vlogger has gone viral again for a similar food experiment.

This time, Matt decided to try making chocolate-covered strawberries in a subway station. In a video he posted on Instagram, we see him emptying a box of strawberries onto a plate at home. He makes his way to the station and then places two large chocolate bars on top of the berries. He carries the loaded plate to what he claims is the "hottest part of the entire subway station," and keeps it on the ground. He sets a timer to see how long it takes for the chocolate to melt.

In the video showing part 2 of Matt's experiment, he clarifies that he kept an eye on the plate at the station as he waited - he apparently didn't leave it unattended. He is seen sitting down and even lying down at one point on the floor next to the plate. He showed us what the status was after four hours. The chocolate seemed melted, forming a coating over the strawberries on the plate. Matt then took them home and placed them in the freezer for 45 minutes. Once the chocolate coating had set over the berries, he bit into one of them.







Matt's venture received a lot of interest on social media. Here's what some Instagram users had to say:





"The fact that you ate that after it was on the subway floor is incredibly brave."





"You're iconic for this."





"Matt, ew. Respectfully."





"The laying down is diabolical, but the dedication is there."





"That went in your fridge from the subway floor .. wow lol."





"Matt!!! I am unwell with you lying down on the subway floor."





"Please disinfect your freezer!!"





"Cooking in the subway makes me a different kind of nauseous."





"This is a cool experiment, but please, don't eat them, that's disgusting."





What did you think of this viral experiment? Let us know in the comments below.