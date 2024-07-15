Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were among the many celebrities who watched the final Men's singles match of the prestigious Wimbledon Championship 2024 at the stadium. The crowds at the venue and people around the world had their eyes glued to almost every moment of the exhilarating face-off. Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to take home the Grand Slam title. Parineeti Chopra shared glimpses from the match on her Instagram stories. One image in particular caught our interest. Ever the foodie, Parineeti Chopra took the opportunity to savour an iconic delicacy at Wimbledon: strawberries and cream.

The actress shared a mouth-watering photo of this delight served in a simple bowl/glass. We can see uncut luscious red strawberries topped with a runny cream. Parineeti simply captioned it, "Tradition". As fans might know, this berry is a fruit "synonymous with The Championships". A specific variety of strawberries called 'Malling Centenary' is served at Wimbledon. They are supplied by a family-run farm located around 50 kilometres away from the Grounds. As per Wimbledon's official site, an average of 34.8 tonnes of strawberries are consumed every year during the matches, which typically take place over two weeks.

Parineeti Chopra seems to love eating fruit treats. In the past, she has posted about mangoes (raw and ripe) multiple times. She likes her kairi (green mango) with a specific topping. Read the full article here to find out more.

Before Parineeti, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra posted about his Wimbledon outing with his spouse. In the Instagram carousel, we see him and his wife, Kiara Advani posing for photos at the venue. The last slide also showed Sidharth enjoying what looked to be a high tea spread. It included finger sandwiches, cake slices, an eclair, chocolate mousse, creamy pastries, scones with jam and more. Click here to read the full story.

