A woman was in for a big shock when she discovered that her husband was not eating the lunch she made for him every day. In fact he was selling it off further at workplace to use the money to buy fast food for himself! We can only imagine how the woman must have felt after putting in all those efforts just to ensure that his husband was eating homemade, healthy food. And how she found it all out? A coworker of the husband accidentally spilled it out in front of her. Tragic yet so hilarious!

The woman shared her story on Reddit under the account name 'u/Danny109' where she took out all her frustration over her husband's mischief.

Click here to see the post.

A woman cathes husband selling off homemade lunch.

The woman revealed that they were trying to save money to purchase a new apartment and making lunch for her husband was one of the ways they decided to cut down on extra expenses. "He is used to eating fast food and it was costly. He had no problem spending money daily on fast food and after doing the math he spends more than 300 a month on just fast food. 20 $ daily. We live in expensive area. I talked to him about it. He agreed that I make sandwiches for him to take with him to work," she wrote in the post.

The woman further revealed that when a coworker of her husband came over for dinner, he praised her sandwiches but also pointed out that they were a bit overpriced. That's when she realized what her husband had been up to. She declared in the post that she won't be making food for her husband anymore.

The Reddit post got more than 23k upvotes and over 2k comments. While some people suggested the woman should start a sandwich delivery business, some defended the husband by saying he might really be addicted to fast food and may be in need of therapy.

What do you think the woman should do? Tell us in the comments section below.

