Foods like loaded burgers, pizzas, hefty rolls and overstuffed burritos can take quite some time to finish. They are often packed with so much filling that there is only so much you can fit into one bite. And then comes the inevitable mess, something we may not necessarily mind when we are busy enjoying our favourite foods.





But have you ever wondered what it would look like if someone could finish an entire burrito in a few seconds? Well, we now have a new entrant on the Guinness World Records list who has done exactly that. Leah Shutkever, who describes herself as a professional eater on Instagram, has set a new record for the fastest time to eat a burrito, finishing the Mexican favourite in just 30.75 seconds.





Watch the video posted by Guinness World Records:

In the video, Leah could be seen holding the burrito in her hand and immediately digging in, taking one bite after another without stopping. She barely paused throughout the challenge, except for a brief moment when she appeared to clean the plate and pick up a few bits that had fallen onto it. What was particularly impressive was the size of her bites and the speed at which she kept going. Despite chomping through the burrito almost non-stop, she somehow managed to keep the whole attempt remarkably clean, with barely any mess.





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The caption read, “Fastest time to eat a burrito 30.75 seconds by Leah Shutkever.”





A comment by Guinness World Records mentioned that Leah has reclaimed her record from fellow competitive speed eater Miki Sudo (USA) who achieved a time of 31.47 seconds in 2022. “I've been very fortunate in my career that many opportunities have landed on my desk” says Leah, “and I've been the right person with the right appetite to say yes to them. Competitiveness definitely plays into the ability to attempt and break a world record.”





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Many other users have commented on the video.





Someone wrote, “The issue is no burrito is ever built the same.. so how would anyone be able to standardize what a single burrito even is”





“Come Nigerian, my brothers go win this record ten times,” another comment read.





A user also asked, “How do I apply to officially challenge this??”





Amazed at her skill, a user wrote, “She didn't eat it, she SWALLOWED IT!”





Someone mentioned, “That's not eating... That's devouring”





A user expressed, “Seriously, there might be a dude somewhere in the world that can gulp that in 10seconds”





“I haven't had a burrito in 4 years…I want one so bad I'm pretty sure I could break that record,” a user wrote.





Do you think you could pull off something like this yourself?