Who doesn't love cake? Imagine biting into a soft, spongy sweet delight that causes an explosion of flavours in your mouth. The thought alone can give you a foodgasm. Right? It is true: cake is loaded with calories and should be eaten in moderation. But when you have one at home, having only a slice is sometimes never enough. People who have a sweet tooth can easily devour it all by themselves. Proving the point, a digital creator recently dropped a video on Instagram where she was seen relishing a whole cake all by herself. Despite trying her best, she failed to restrict herself from eating only a slice.





Also Read: Swiggy Calls Jalebi And Fafda "The Best Breakfast Combo", Internet Reacts





The video begins with the woman cutting a chocolate cake, topped with white cream and sprinkled with crunchy toppings. “I'm gonna have a tiny, tiny slither,” she says to herself, as a form of exerting control. She takes out a small piece and serves a slice to someone who was not in the clip. Impressed by the taste, the woman goes, “Oh my god”, just after the first bite. And we can guess what comes next. She continues to slice little pieces over and over again, each time trying to convince herself that it is just a slither that she wants.

Also Read: Influencer Tries Cheesecake With Baked Beans And We Can't Digest The Idea





To stop herself from eating more, the woman puts the cake back in the refrigerator. However, the plan doesn't work. Each time she opens the fridge to grab something else, her eyes inevitably shift toward the half-eaten cake. She finds herself taking out a piece and putting it in her mouth, and the cycle continues. When only a small portion of the cake is left, the woman throws it away in the dustbin. The disappointment and guilt on her face for eating almost the entire dessert are unmissable. “POV: There's cake in the house” read the text in the video.

Reactions were quick to follow.





A person said, “Don't cut it, and you can eat it all, and it's only one slice.”





“It tastes 10 times better when it feels like you're stealing it,” joked another.





“It's nice to know there are others who suffer this illness,” wrote a foodie.





Echoing a similar sentiment, this individual commented, “The accuracy of this video is uncanny.”





“The guilt afterwards burns my soul,” read a remark.





A user said, “If you eat it in one day, you don't have to worry about eating too much tomorrow.”





So far, the video has amassed over 2.5 million views. What are your thoughts on this?