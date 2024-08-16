Another day, another bizarre food combination, courtesy of the Internet. This time, the spotlight is on a popular dessert: the cheesecake. A video of a bizarre food experiment has been shared on Instagram by Singapore-based content creator Calvin Lee. In the clip, he topped a cheesecake with baked beans straight from a can. The overlay text read, "Let's try Baked Beans Cheesecake." After taking a bite, Lee found the unexpected combination surprisingly tasty, suggesting that the tangy sweetness of the beans complemented the creamy richness of the cheesecake. He even asked his followers to give it a try. Lee captioned the video, “New York Style Cheesecake + Baked Beans!”

Well, the internet had mixed feelings about the dish. While some users responded positively with heart emojis, others were furious.

A user wrote, "Sorry man, I get food poisoning just watching this."

Another added, "Alternate title: How to ruin cheesecake with one item."

A person suggested, "Please arrest him, you spoil my favourite dessert bro."

Echoing a similar sentiment, a Cheesecake fan said that such experiments should be "banned".

"Isolated prison with no windows," read a comment.

Some wanted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to intervene.

Another wanted to know the reason behind performing this experiment.

In another video, Calvin Lee challenged his taste buds by combining dark chocolate with bitter gourd. In the clip, he melts the chocolate and bitter gourd chunks together in a bowl and microwaves the mixture. "Bittergourd Chocolate. Perfect for that one friend who loves DARK DARK DARK chocolate," read the caption.

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

