Is the 'jalebi and fafda' combination the best breakfast combo? That is the cause of the latest debate on social media. It all started after food delivery platform Swiggy shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying that jalebi and fafda together are “the best breakfast combo”. The picture features a plate of crispy and juicy jalebis, served with crunchy, fried fafdas. For the unversed, fafdas are a staple Gujarati snack prepared with gram flour, carom seeds and black pepper. The breakfast combo also includes a few green chillies for that spicy kick. “This is the best breakfast combo. You can't change my mind (chef's kiss emoji),” read the caption.

The post sparked a debate among foodies. Agreeing with Swiggy's breakfast idea, a person commented, “Breakfast mein jalebi fafda khane ki urge hai (I have the urge to eat jalebi fafda for breakfast).”

Another suggested, “Bas ek cutting chai bhi add ho jaye, toh breakfast ka maza double ho jaye (Just add one cup of cutting tea and the breakfast fun will be doubled.)”

A user called jalebi and fafda the “the ultimate duo”

“Nice one! For targeting gujju audience,” read a remark.

One person had a different take on the matter. They wrote, “Basically Sugar with oil in breakfast. This is not healthy.”

“Hard disagree” was a common reply.

A foodie shared a picture of poha, scrambled eggs, and cornflakes served with cucumber slices and yogurt in the comments section, underlining their kind of best breakfast. “I might not completely agree with that.”

Previously, the internet went into a frenzy after Swiggy recommended having poha with tomato ketchup. A photo shared by Swiggy on X displayed a plate of poha seasoned with bhujia, curry leaves and nuts. A substantial amount of tomato sauce was drizzled on top, causing an outrage amongst foodies on X. Along with the post, Swiggy wrote, “The only right way to enjoy Poha.”

What is your favourite breakfast combo? Tell us in the comments below.