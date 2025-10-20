Travelling is incomplete without some snacks and comfort food. Frequent flyers often carry their own snacks to avoid spending too much on typically expensive airport food. However, if you forget to pack your own, you might be left with no option but to splurge at the airport. This might be the norm, but a video going viral on Instagram shows a clever hack to get your favourite munchies at no extra cost.





In the video, content creator @travel360.explore shared that she was travelling from Gwalior to Singapore with a few hours' layover at Delhi Airport (T1). "Just when I reached the terminal, I realised I'd forgotten to pack my snacks and personal care items," she shared.





Since she had some time on her hands before her evening flight to Singapore, the content creator decided to try Blinkit instead of shopping inside the airport.

Calling it a game-changing travel hack, she wrote, "I stepped out of Arrival, set my location to current location, and to my surprise, Blinkit delivered right inside Delhi Airport! Within 10-15 minutes, I received all my essentials (and a few extras too). Honestly, this was such a game-changer travel hack - quick, smooth, and super convenient. Huge thanks to Blinkit for saving my airport day and helping me fly to Singapore fully stocked with snacks!"







The viral video has clocked 2.5 million views.





In the caption, she wrote, "POV: You saved ₹1000 on airport snacks because you just found out you can order Blinkit inside Delhi Airport."





Many people found this hack useful, sharing their views in the comments section:





A user joked, "So, no more 'ye 10 wala biscuit ka packet kitne ka h ji' at airports..??" Another chimed in, "Love these delivery services in India. In 15-20 mins you can order anything anywhere."





A viewer shared, "I did the same at Mumbai airport." Finding the hack useful, one recalled, "Very, very smart choice. This is reminding me of Domino's campaigning to serve pizzas anywhere."

Sharing their own hack, a user commented, "I once ordered food at the airport before entering. Got the food from the best restaurant at 1/5 of the airport price."