Coriander is one of the staple herbs of the Indian kitchen. Dhania or coriander is an essential for garnishing any dish; lending it a bright green hue and making it look even more tempting. But the process of washing raw coriander, plucking its leaves and then chopping it up is indeed an arduous task. What if we told you there was an easy hack to remove coriander leaves from its stem that could save you some valuable time? A brilliant hack recently surfaced online, and it lets you easily remove coriander leaves from its stem in a matter of seconds. Wondering what it is? Take a look and see for yourself:

The brilliant hack of removing coriander leaves was shared on Instagram Reels by a page called @earthtalant. The original source of the clip is unknown; however, it has taken Instagram by storm. The video has gone crazy viral, clocking in over 147 million views and 4.5 million likes.





In the clip of the coriander hack, we can see a couple in the kitchen. The man is sitting on a table with a plastic basket - the kind that we commonly use while buying fruits and vegetables. He takes one sprig of coriander, then puts it through the holes in the basket and pulls it out of the other end. Thus, all the leaves are removed from the coriander and fall directly into the basket. The coriander stem can then be put away and thrown or used in other recipes.





Coriander can be used in a number of recipes.

Isn't this hack simply amazing? We will be trying this in our kitchen to quickly process coriander for all our recipes. Instagram users too were impressed with the coriander hack. "Always give tough work to a lazy person because he'll find an easier way to do it," said one user. Another said that it could also apply to mint and other herbs as well. A few others suggested chopping up the stems of coriander leaves as well for maximum flavour.





What did you think of the brilliant coriander hack? Tell us in the comments below. Now that you have learn how to quickly prepare coriander leaves, we have some recipes for you! Here are 9 delicious dishes that you can make where coriander not going to be simply a garnish, but the star of the show.





