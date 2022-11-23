Over the years, we have experienced a change in the valuation of currency. Gone are the days when we used to get a bar of chocolate for Re.1 or a plate of chaat for 50 paisa (and even less). In fact, during the 80s and 90s, cafes and restaurants used to sell dal makhani, butter chicken, naan and more at an unimaginable amount. And we recently got a glimpse of the same. How, you wonder? A popular New Delhi-based restaurant recently took to social media to share a bill dated December 20, 1985.





It was a bill from Lazeez Restaurant and Hotel, located in Lajpat Nagar - the total amount adds up to a measly Rs. 26.30. You heard us. The restaurant took to Facebook to share the bill that shows the items ordered were shahi paneer, dal makhni, raita and a few chapatis. Now, what amused us was - shahi paneer costed Rs. 8, dal makhani and raita costed Rs. 5 each and chapatis were Rs. 6. Take a look at the post.





The bill in no time took social media by storm. While some users were baffled by the total amount, some got nostalgic seeing the bill.





"Nowadays, we can get only one roti for the total price," wrote one. Another person commented,





"Aaha! Woh din bhi kya din the (Those were the 'golden' days)." A third person wrote, "Kaun se jamane ka bill hai (Of which era is the bill?)."





Another person wrote, "Wow... shahi paneer is only for Rs. 8," A comment read, "Sambhal ke rakhna, iski bahut value hogi (keep it safe; it is of great value)."





What are your thoughts on this 'iconic' bill? Do let us know in the comments below.