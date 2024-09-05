We have all been there – standing at the sink, dishes stacked high and trying to sort out the clean from the dirty. Recently, a social media user shared a story that struck a chord with many. While she and her husband were putting away their dishes, she voiced a concern that might seem trivial at first but has a surprisingly deep emotional undertone. Sorting through the dishes, the man pointed at the unused plate kept at the bottom of the cabinet and told the camera, “I have to take this bottom plate and put it on top of the stack of clean plates before I put it away because she feels bad that the bottom plate doesn't get used.”

Also Read: This Viral Masala Storage Hack Has Over 12 Million Views, But Internet Is Divided

His wife explained her perspective. “Imagine you're the little bottom plate,” she said, “and all the plates on top of you are being used for all these different meals. Then, finally, it's your turn, and you're excited to be used for dinner. But instead, someone places a stack of plates that have already had their turn on top of you.” “The poor bottom plate,” the husband mused. “Exactly what I'm saying!” she exclaimed. The video was posted to Instagram by the wife.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Watch: Blogger Makes His Indian Wife's Favourite Dishes. Internet Says, "That's Love"

In no time the video went viral and the internet resonated with her view.

“I do this too. So glad I'm not alone,” a user commented under the video.

Another wrote, “I have never felt this way until now, I'm so sorry bottom plate. I won't sleep anymore thinking about him."

“Are we related or something... I think the same,” a comment read.

This person offered a different take, “Maybe the bottom plate is relieved because he's getting to stay in great condition while the other plates risk their lives every day? Maybe bottom plate is an introvert and would rather stay home? Just some thoughts to help you break free from the heaviness of the plate shame you've been fighting.”

“I have become a bottom plate in people's lives,” a user shared.

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Watch: Surat Vendor's Lassi Trick Goes Viral, But Internet Is Not Impressed