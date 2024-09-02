Who can resist a tall glass of chilled and creamy lassi on a hot summer day? This beverage is a favourite of many, and for good reason. The thick, velvety consistency and rich flavour of lassi makes it a delight to sip. However, a vendor in Surat has taken this beverage to new heights – literally. In a video circulating on Instagram, this vendor has perfected the art of making the thickest lassi you might have ever laid eyes on. He has also mastered a series of tricks to showcase his creation. He fills glasses with lassi and then flips them over upside down, and not a single drop spills, leaving onlookers amazed.

He then slowly poured the lassi from one glass to another, showing us the thick and creamy texture. If you thought it was a one-time fluke, think again. He repeats the trick with multiple glasses, even flipping a glass over like a toy, each time with the same result. “Magical lassi that doesn't even fall when shaken,” the caption read. You can watch the full video here:

The internet was quick to react to the video, but was not impressed, saying that the phenomenon is due to physics. A user explained that it was due to viscosity, which is the measure of a fluid's resistance to flow or its thickness. It describes how easily a fluid can flow or change shape under external forces. Viscosity is a fundamental property of fluids, and it plays a crucial role in various natural and industrial processes. Another user commented, “Even kids know this much physics.”

“You could have read some physics,” a comment read. A few pointed out that these tricks are common. A user wrote, “You people, just make the world a fool.” Meanwhile others reacted with laughing emojis.

What do you think of this video? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!