What do you do with opened masala boxes? We are talking about the small paper-thin cardboard boxes for different powdered spices commonly found in Indian stores. Some of us may methodically empty them into airtight containers. Others may carelessly close the flaps and keep them in the cabinet. Some may even have a box dedicated to storing only different spice packets. Well, a vlogger on Instagram recently showcased a hack that promises to offer another solution. His reel has clocked over 12 million views so far. However, not all users are convinced by it.

Also Read: ICYMI: 7 Viral Food Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier





The video was shared by Shashank Alshi. He explained that he had watched another Instagram reel that showed how to secure the boxes so that they wouldn't spill. In the caption, he mentioned that his reel was inspired by the video creator Ruby Gulfam Ali (@sanamultitalent). He demonstrates the process step by step. He first cuts off the small flaps on either end of a spice box. He then folds one of the bigger flaps inwards. He pinches the upper part of the box with both his palms to create a fold on either side. Finally, he folds the other big flap inwards and presses the edges together to 'close' the box. Watch the complete viral video below:







Also Read: Viral Video: Are You A Busy Mom? These Food Hacks Will Save Your Time In Kitchen

In the comments, a few people found the idea interesting and useful. However, others felt that it was not the best storage method. A few shared possible risks and offered other tips. Here's what some Instagram users had to say about the viral hack:





"Very nice hack!"





"Thank you so much..... It is really very useful."





"Just put it in a glass air-tight jar."





"Ab uss paket ko ulta bhi karke dikhao bro!"





"Well the packaging is good but masala will still get insects and fungus. I have tried this but in order to keep masala fresh this doesn't work."





"I tried this but some powder still gets hard as this method is not airtight. It's good though from a spilling point of view."





"I've found anything kept this way gets bugs quite soon, especially in cooler, damp weather as it is not airtight. Best to remove the contents into a sealed glass or pet jar. The contents stay far far longer."





"I preserve all the tiny bottles and bottles and keep them inside. When time permits I make labels and paste them on each bottle...nowadays the inner packet is inside the bottle and I cut the name of the masala from the box and keep it facing the cabinet door..."





Before this, a seemingly simple garlic peeling hack took social media by storm. In this case, too, some users were appreciative while others remained unconvinced. Click here to check it out.

Also Read: Fed Up With Flour Mess While Sifting? Here's A Viral Hack To Help You