Cooking food is a love language for many. Recently, a food blogger's reel on the same captured the hearts of Instagram users. The husband, Ben, is an Englishman, and his wife, Sheeba, is a Tamilian based in Vancouver. Ben shared a video showing him making a few treats enjoyed by his wife. In the video, he wrote, "Learning to make my wife's favourite foods because women aren't the only ones who can follow a recipe." He is first seen preparing what seems South Indian-style egg puffs. He also makes fluffy-looking idlis and flaky coin parathas.

In the caption, Ben added, "I've loved learning to make different foods that were favourites for Sheebs growing up. It's such a fun way to learn about the different foods and of course, these have also become my favourites now too!" Take a look below:







The reel has received more than 1 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users reacted positively to the clip. Several expressed their wishes and hopes of finding such a thoughtful and loving spouse too. Read some of the comments below:





"This is so wholesome! I love this so much."





"Bro won. That's love."





"She's so happy eating everything you've made. It's the smile on her face."





"Loved the way you mixed the idli batter."





Before this, a video of a foreigner ordering chai in fluent Punjabi received a lot of interest online. Her wholesome interaction with the person selling the hot beverage won many hearts. Click here to read the full story.

