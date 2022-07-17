Amul has marked World Emoji Day by creating a series of “yumojis.” In the new tropical that the dairy brand has shared on Instagram, the face of its mascot, The Butter Girl, is seen in the form of three emoticons. But with a buttery twist. The emojis donned birthday celebration caps. The “yumojis” are striking different facial expressions while relishing a butter cupcake, with a candle on top. “India's favourite Yumoji” read the text on the topical. And right at the bottom, the company called itself an “icon for butter.” Amul Topical's World Emoji Day creativity is simply on point, managing to gather some laughs. Agree?





Take a look:

In another post, Amul wished people “Happy World Emoji Day” with a series of emojis, in their signature style. In addition, the brand has penned a heartwarming caption. “Over the years, Amul has been an integral part of every emotion in an Indian household. It has been an expression of happiness, warmth and camaraderie. So, on this emoji day, Amul celebrates these expressions with its own range of emotions. Feel free to use them.”











Take a look:

But this is not the first time when Amul has stunned us with its creativity. Last year, on World Emoji Day, the dairy brand showcased the Amul girl with different looks on her face. Take a look:

Happy World Emoji Day, everyone.