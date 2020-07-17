SEARCH
World Emoji Day: 7 Indian Foods We Want To See As Emojis

On this special day, we have a list of Indian foods that we would like to see made into emojis. These are classic dishes quintessential to the cuisine.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 17, 2020 15:36 IST

World Emoji Day: We want these food emojis to be made asap!

Highlights
  • World Emoji Day is being celebrated on 17th July
  • There is a dearth of Indian food when it comes to emojis
  • Here are 7 foods we'd like to see as emojis soon

Emojis aren't just the tiny little figureheads on your keyboard - they are an entire new medium of expression. We now find it easier to use an emoji to express how we feel rather than using words. World Emoji Day is celebrated every year on 17th July. The day was created by the founder of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge, who marked this special occasion as it is the date featured on the 'Calendar' emoji. However, when it comes to food emojis from the Indian cuisine, there are hardly any options, and we wish to see caricatures of some of our favourite Indian foods.

On this special day, we have a list of Indian foods that we would like to see made into emojis. These are snacks, desserts and dishes which are intrinsic to our very being as Indians and they surely deserve a place in the emoji hall of fame. We'd love to use them as part of our daily lingo and talk about food with expression and emoji-fication too!

Here Are 7 Indian Foods We Want To See As Emojis:

1. Laddoo

Whether it is as a simple Indian sweet or as prasada in our offerings, laddoo is a dessert that no one can replace.

2. Paratha/Naan

No Indian meal is complete without roti or rice. Although, there are existing curry rice-based emojis, and Emojipedia has included flatbread in their new list of emojis for 2020, we could totally do with a delicious naan or paratha emoji too!

Emojipedia shared a list of emojis to be released in 2020. 

3. Idli, Dosa and Sambhar

All three of the South Indian meals are so important to the Indian palate, and yet, surprisingly, none of them have emojis, currently.

4. Jalebi

Swirls of crisp, sugary sweetness make Jalebi a much-deserved dish in this list. Can we start a petition, already?

5. Samosa

Chai time is incomplete without Samosa - and ostensibly, so is the world of Emojis.

5077r96oSamosa emoji would delight Indian foodies. 

6. Pani Puri

Pani Puri, Golgappa, Puchka - whatever you call it, the love for it is unparalleled. This emoji would definitely be the top-used one for Indian street food lovers!

7. Tikka

Lastly, the tandoor holds a special place in our hearts and so Tikka - Paneer or Chicken - deserves a mention in this list.

Which Indian food would you add to this list of emojis? Tell us in the comments below!

Happy World Emoji Day!



