We all have expected friends and relatives travelling abroad or visiting India from abroad to get us M&M's candies. And we almost always get it. M&M's are one of the most popular American candies that find much love in India. The bright and colourful Gems-like treats have always come in button-shaped small sizes. But a man recently found the "biggest M&M in the world" and is expecting to get into the Guinness World Records for the discovery. Fintan Walsh shared the picture of M&M's chocolate on Twitter and tagged the account of Guinness World Records.
(Also Read: Colombian Farmers Enter Guinness Book For Growing World's Heaviest Mango)
"Hi @GWR I have the biggest M&M in the world. What's the next step for us," Walsh captioned the post. He shared a picture of two M&M's candies placed on his palm. The green-coloured candy seems to be of regular size but the blue candy appears to be much bigger. M&M's usually come in two sizes - 1.04 cm and 2.12 cm in diameter. But this candy in the picture actually looks bigger than the standard sizes and looks very similar to M&M's.
(Also Read: Fastest Time To Wrap Potato Chips: UK Man Sets Guinness World Record)
Guinness World Records retweeted the post and responded in good spirits by writing jokingly, "That's not an M&M, that's a boulder".
that's not an M&M that's a boulder https://t.co/6kIq1qbtJc— Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 17, 2023
Well, we don't blame Fintan Walsh for trying. After all, many people have actually set and broken records for showcasing the biggest food items.
A man from Australia broke records for stacking up the tallest tower of M&M candies. Click here for details.
A US-based cheesemaker company entered the Guinness World Record for making the world's largest Mac-N-Cheese. Click here to know more.
A chef duo made the world's largest chicken nugget and made it to the Guinness World Record. Read more about it here.
Featured Video Of The Day
About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.