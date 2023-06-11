We have seen many unique creations of beverages come and go but bubble tea took the world by storm and stayed in our hearts. With its striking pearls and tantalising flavours, bubble tea has captured the hearts of tea enthusiasts everywhere. Bubble tea can be made in a variety of ways with different ingredients, but mango bubble tea stands out as a tropical delight, fit for the season. Mango bubble tea combines the lusciousness of mangoes with the fun and playful texture of tapioca pearls. A perfect summer drink, mango bubble tea is not to be missed before the mangoes go out of season. After all, bubble tea never disappoints, does it?

What Is Bubble Tea?

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, originated in Taiwan in the 1980s and has since gained immense popularity worldwide. It is a unique beverage that combines tea (usually black or green tea) with milk and fruity flavours, turning out to be a super indulgent drink. What sets bubble tea apart is the addition of soft and chewy tapioca pearls (or boba), which are often found at the bottom of the drink, and some floating on the surface. These pearls not only make the beverage look attractive but they also offer a delightful burst of juiciness as they pop open in every sip.

What Is Mango Bubble Tea Made Of?

Mango bubble tea has a base of brewed black or green tea, infused with the much-loved flavours of fresh mangoes. The tea is sweetened with sugar or honey to complement the natural sweetness of the mangoes. To enhance the creaminess, a splash of milk can be added. But the highlight of the drink is the addition of tapioca pearls, which are cooked until they become delightfully airy and chewy before adding to the drink.

Is Bubble Tea Healthy?

While bubble tea can be high in sugar and calories, and doesn't offer much nutrition, there are ways to make bubble tea a healthier option. Choosing a black or green tea base provides antioxidant benefits. Using natural sweeteners like honey or stevia can help reduce the sugar content. Also, using low-fat or non-dairy milk alternatives can lower the overall fat content. Moderation is key to enjoying bubble tea clubbed with a balanced diet.

Now, Coming To Mango Bubble Tea...

Mango bubble tea is a delightful fusion of flavours and textures that brings a taste of the tropics to your glass. While it's important to enjoy bubble tea in moderation, it can be a healthier alternative to other sugary and carbonated beverages. In fact, you can skip adding any sweetener at all as mango will do a great job at it, that too, naturally.

How To Make Mango Bubble Tea At Home I Easy Mango Bubble Tea Recipe

Making mango bubble tea is surprisingly easy. You just have to cook tapioca pearls and brew tea in advance. Then you have to combine them with mango puree, add a sweetener and some ice cubes to enjoy the perfect summer drink.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Mango Bubble Tea.





Try making this treat soon and let us know how you like it.

