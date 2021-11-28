Actress Yami Gautam turned another year older today. On the occasion, her sister Surilie Gautam shared a few pictures of the birthday girl with a cake. The picture shows a blueberry cheesecake kept in front of Yami. Looks like the special cake topped with delicious blueberry compote was prepared with cream cheese. In the photograph, Yami is seen wearing a polka dot birthday hat along with a sash that reads, “Happy birthday”. Surilie captioned the image, “Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister in the whole wide universe.” Yami reposted Surilie's Stories and wrote, “I love you.”





How many of you know that apart from acting Yami Gautam has another talent — baking. Yes, you read that right. A few weeks ago, we got a glimpse of Yami's baking skills, when she made a chocolate cake at home. Surilie Gautam posted a video where we saw Yami turn baker and create this sweet delight. In the video, Yami first uses a sieve to sift the cocoa powder required for the cake. Then, she adds flour and milk and whips them all together. After the whipping is done, Yami takes a vessel, applies some butter on it, and pours the batter into it. After tasting the yummy cake, find out what Surilie called her sister here.

Cakes do have a special place in Yami Gautam's life and she enjoys them on various occasions. Earlier, this year, she got married to director Aditya Dhar. Post marriage, when she got back to work, Yami received a warm welcome from her team. They welcomed her on sets of her movie A Thursday with a lovely cake — a shimmering gold-tinted dessert decorated with biscuits and crumbs. If you are already craving and want to take a look at the cake, click here.





Yami Gautam, once, had shared an image of one of her favourite meals, sabudana khichdi, on Instagram. The photo showed a bowl of sabudana khichdi cooked with mild spices. Take a look at Yami's sabudana khichdi here. For the uninitiated, sabudana khichdi is a popular vegetarian dish made with a soaked tapioca pearls that are tossed in oil and cooked in mild spices. It is an excellent vrat food.