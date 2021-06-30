This year has been kind to actress Yami Gautam. From starting work on her new project A Thursday to getting married to beau, director Aditya Dhar earlier this month, Yami's year has been packed with work and love on all fronts. After stunning us with her gorgeous wedding photos on Instagram, Yami has now decided to get back to work. As she hits the sets of A Thursday, she received a warm and delicious welcome by her teammates. The crew welcomed her on board with gifts, bouquets and, you guessed it, a lovely cake to congratulate her on her new life.





The yummy cake was a shimmering gold-tinted dessert decorated with biscuits and crumbs. We bet you will turn hungry by just watching her Instagram Stories featuring the sweet treat. Don't believe us? Have a look:





While we are elated for Yami, we are also craving some desserts after seeing her Instagram Stories. If you too feel the same, we recommended that you rush to your kitchen and prepare some awesome cakes for yourself and your loved ones. Here are some recipes to get you inspired:

1) Pineapple Cake

Add some zing to your cake with pineapples. You can make this one without eggs and use more berries and cherries to garnish it.





2) Marble Cake

We can never get over amazing marble cakes; if not for their taste, at least for their looks. You can prepare the cocoa and vanilla batter separately and mix them in alternatively, one spoon after another. Bake it in a Bundt tin to get a beautiful shape.





3) Chocolate Chestnut Cake

This French delicacy has subtle tastes of chestnut, fennel, rum and bitter chocolate blended together to create a gastronomic journey in your mouth. Simple and yummy!





4) Berry Mug Cake

Are these recipes too complicated for you to try? Why worry? We have simpler ways to bake and relish cakes at home. Try baking a mug cake with your favourite berries in a mug. If you don't have an oven, you also cook cakes using a pressure cooker.





5) Vanilla Cup Cake

Don't want to bake a full cake? We suggest that you start with a rather simple yet widely popular dish-- cupcakes. Bake delicious cupcakes and give them a fancy look with buttercream on top. Yummy.





Tell us which of these desserts you are going to try first.