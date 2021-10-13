We have seen Yami Gautam on screen as an actor par excellence. But she is gifted with another talent as well – baking. We recently saw Yami baking a delicious chocolate cake at home, thanks to a video shared by the actress' sister Surilie Gautam. Surilie posted a clip on Instagram in which Yami is seen busy baking a delectable chocolate cake for her sister. In the video, Yami is seen preparing the batter and setting it to bake like a thorough professional. The chocolate cake looked absolutely drool-worthy.





In the video, Yami first uses a sieve to sift the cocoa powder required for a perfect chocolate cake. She adds some flour and milk, before whipping them all together. She then preps the vessel with butter and pours the batter into it. We even get a look at Surilie tasting the yummy cake. Surilie even called Yami the "perfect baker".





Watch the video here:

It looks like Yami Gautam loves digging into cakes once in a while. Right after she returned to film sets post her wedding with Aditya Dhar, her crew welcomed her with a lovely cake. Yami posted a picture of the same on her Instagram and made us hungry. The cake was decorated with gold frosting and biscuits.





Since Yami is a self-confessed foodie, it is evident that her food diaries include much more than just cakes. The actress shared food updates on Instagram from her visit to Krabi, Thailand. One such post shows her enjoying a platter of lip-smacking samosas along with a green chutney made with mint and coriander.





Yami is a fitness enthusiast but that doesn't mean does not have her share of indulgence. She once posted a snapshot of her Sunday meal on Instagram. Her weekend treat included cheesy pasta. Do not forget the tasty garlic bread on the side.





We hope Yami continues to treat us with snippets of her food journey.