Yami Gautam Revealed Her Recent Favourite Meal And We Are Drooling!

Yami Gautam who was last seen in the comedy movie 'Ginni Weds Sunny' opposite Vikrant Massey kick-started her new year in Himachal Pradesh shooting for her next film 'Bhoot Police'. The quirky comedy-thriller also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. It looks like Yami is back in Mumbai and fulfilling her other work commitments but not without loading on some healthy carbs. Yami Gautam posted a picture 'Sabudana Khichdi', "One of my fav meals now..#sabudanakhichdi", she wrote in the caption of the story she posted on Friday evening.





Sabudana Khichdi is a popular vegetarian dish that is made with a soaked tapioca pearls. Soaking these pearls give them a chunky, spongy quality, in Sabudana khichdi, these soaked pearls are tossed in light oil and mildly hot spices. Many people like to add curry leaves and peanuts for that extra zing and crunch. Since sabudana, or sago as it is referred to in other parts of the country is a pseudo-cereal, it makes for an excellent vrat ingredient. But you need not wait for next Navratri to have this delightful meal, here's a recipe of sabudana khichdi you can try today.





Tapioca pearls are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates and fibre. These carbs are classified as 'good' carbs, as they do not get digested too soon. They take their own time to breakdown and digest, leaving you with the feeling of fullness, they are also replete with many vital antioxidants and minerals. They are also popular for their anti-inflammatory properties.







