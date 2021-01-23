SEARCH
  • News
  • Yami Gautam Revealed Her Recent Favourite Meal And We Are Drooling!

Yami Gautam Revealed Her Recent Favourite Meal And We Are Drooling!

"One of my fav meals now..#sabudanakhichdi", Yami wrote in the caption of the story she posted on Friday evening.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 23, 2021 11:04 IST

Reddit
Yami Gautam Revealed Her Recent Favourite Meal And We Are Drooling!

Yami Gautam starred in 'Ginni Weds Sunny' opposite Vikrant Massey

Highlights
  • Yami Gautam will be seen in 'Bhoot Police' opposite Saif Ali Khan
  • 'Bhoot Police' also stars Arjun Kapoor
  • Yami Gautam kick stared her New year in Himachal Pradesh

Yami Gautam who was last seen in the comedy movie 'Ginni Weds Sunny' opposite Vikrant Massey kick-started her new year in Himachal Pradesh shooting for her next film 'Bhoot Police'. The quirky comedy-thriller also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.  It looks like Yami is back in Mumbai and fulfilling her other work commitments but not without loading on some healthy carbs. Yami Gautam posted a picture 'Sabudana Khichdi', "One of my fav meals now..#sabudanakhichdi", she wrote in the caption of the story she posted on Friday evening.

(Also Read: 

Sabudana Khichdi is a popular vegetarian dish that is made with a soaked tapioca pearls. Soaking these pearls give them a chunky, spongy quality, in Sabudana khichdi, these soaked pearls are tossed in light oil and mildly hot spices. Many people like to add curry leaves and peanuts for that extra zing and crunch. Since sabudana, or sago as it is referred to in other parts of the country is a pseudo-cereal, it makes for an excellent vrat ingredient. But you need not wait for next Navratri to have this delightful meal, here's a recipe of sabudana khichdi you can try today.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

3jjj4c58

(Also Read: )

Newsbeep

Tapioca pearls are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates and fibre. These carbs are classified as 'good' carbs, as they do not get digested too soon. They take their own time to breakdown and digest, leaving you with the feeling of fullness, they are also replete with many vital antioxidants and minerals. They are also popular for their anti-inflammatory properties.

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CelebrityYami GautamYami Gautam Diet
Shilpa Shetty Trusts This Home Remedy To Relieve Acidity And Indigestion
Shilpa Shetty Trusts This Home Remedy To Relieve Acidity And Indigestion
Tahira Kashyap's Yummy Birthday Cake Came With A Sweet Message (See Pic)
Tahira Kashyap's Yummy Birthday Cake Came With A Sweet Message (See Pic)

Advertisement

Sponsored

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Great Discounts On Refrigerator, Mixer Grinder And More

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 