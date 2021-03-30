Please stay away from Rhea Kapoor's latest Instagram post if you are on a strict diet. The producer shared pictures of sumptuous food preparations under her patent hashtag #rheamade. Burgers, chops, crabs, pasta are on the menu this time. Rhea, who is currently in Alibaug, acknowledged that the business of local food supplies, bakeries, and chefs are thriving. Expressing gratitude towards them in the caption, the 34-year-old added, "And my tummy is thankful. You guys helped me feed some happy people!" One of the first comments came from actress Malaika Arora who was "Very happy and satiated, people." Rhea's designer friend Masaba Gupta was offended as aam ras didn't make it to this post.

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Shows Love For Ayurveda Again, Makes Gulkand From Scratch)

Fans in large numbers complimented Rhea's culinary skills. One of them wrote, "Chops look unbelievable." A foodie was quick to ask, "So when are you dropping the cookbook?" Another requested Rhea to share the crab recipe.

This comes days after Rhea's signature "spicy lobster garlic noodles" made it to social media.

(Also Read: Karan Tacker Celebrates Holi With 'Colourful' Omelette, And We Found The Recipe Too)

And it's not just Rhea who can cook. On a date night, her beau Karan Boolani donned the chef's hat to prepare some "Memphis style ribs, and Truffle Mac and Cheese."

(Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Cooks Her 'Signature' Dish - And It Is Making Us Drool (See Pic)

Before that, the Aisha producer enchanted everyone with a self-made Mexican feast. Rhea described the menu as, "Chicken enchiladas with green chile, chimmichuri and pickled onions, baja fish tacos, guacamole and chips and the pièce de resistance - spicy melty birria queso tacos and consommé (dip! Dip! Dip!) braised for 4 hours."

Rhea is currently staying in Alibaug with Karan. She wished everyone on the occasion of Holi by uploading some bright and beautiful pictures of mother nature.



The weekend post also has Rhea and Karan spending an evening with friend Samyukta Nair.