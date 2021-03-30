India celebrated Holi on March 29, 2021, and the festive vibe is still in the air. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Holi this year was a low-key affair for most of us. Instead of attending lavish Holi parties, we preferred staying at home and celebrating the most vibrant and colourful festival of the year with family and friends. If you scroll the social media platforms, you will find people sharing stories and posts featuring how they marked the day with colours, gulal and music, and most importantly food. Many of us whipped up different delicious dishes to make Holi a delicious affair. TV actor Karan Tacker's latest post on Instagram is proof of that.

We recently came across his Holi-special post on the photo-sharing app where he played with colours but in an unusual manner. Instead of gulaal, he played with colourful vegetables to go creative in his kitchen and make himself a Holi-special omelette. "Who says you can't play with colour, happy Holi omelette!" he wrote alongside the video featuring his special omelette recipe. Let's take a look:

It was a wholesome cheese omelette that included colourful bell peppers, eggs, butter, mixed herbs, chilli flakes, cheese slice, black olives and black pepper. Here's how you can prepare this Karan Tacker-special omelette:

Chop the bell peppers and sauté in a pan with a dollop of butter.

Add two whisked eggs to it and spread.

Add mixed herbs, chilli flakes, cheese slice, sliced black olives, black pepper to it and fold.

Serve hot and enjoy.

