Bhel puri is possibly one of the most popular street foods across India. Made with a delightful blend of puffed rice, sev, chopped vegetables, tangy tamarind chutney, and zesty spices, bhel puri offers a burst of flavours to our palate. Whether enjoyed as a street food snack, a party appetiser, or a quick bite during a leisurely stroll, bhel puri never fails to satisfy a desi soul. What we enjoy the most are the variations available in different parts of the country, with each region adding its own twist to the beloved snack. Well, we recently found a video that might disappoint a true bhel puri lover! A video, shared by 'foodie_incarnate' on Instagram, showcased the process of making the main ingredient, murmura (or puffed rice). Surprisingly, it depicted individuals using their feet to mix the ingredients. You read that right.

In no time, the video clocked more than 1.3 million views on social media, with people reacting to it strongly. A user wrote, “This channel is dedicated to kill my liking for all my childhood food items. Thanks for destroying my memories, one video at a time.”

Raising his concern, another added, “Bhai tu ye videos banana band kr de warna khane ke liye kuch bachega hi nahi [Stop making such videos, or we will be left with nothing to eat]”.

Some of the treet food fans stood up for their favourite snacks despite all facts.

“Sari duniya 1 taraf or bhel puri, pani puri 1 taraf uske bare me kuch bhi galat nahi bolne ka re baba. [On one hand we have the entire world and, on the other hand, bhel puri and pani puri. Don't speak ill of these dishes].”

“Itne salo se kha rahe kabhi bimar pade? Nehi na? To khao ...hygiene gaya bad me. [Have you ever fallen ill despite eating bhel puri for so many years? No, right? So enjoy, and let hygiene go to hell].”

One hilarious comment that caught our attention read, “Hygiene left the chat”.

While different people seemed to have different reactions to the video, what are your thoughts on it? Share it with us in the comments below.