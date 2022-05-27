Zomato is known for this fun take on social media. And, once again, the company has lived up to our expectations. The latest post, by the food delivery app, is reminding us of the good old “no pressure days”. We must say that Zomato has made quite a successful attempt at reminding us of the warnings that used to hover around, along with the aroma of food being cooked at home. The warning-cum-deadline, usually given by our darling mothers, was for the pressure cooker's whistles. Relatable?
“Life was good when the only deadline we had was 3 seeti [whistle] mein cooker band karna [Turn off the gas after three whistles],” Zomato wrote in a tweet.
life was good when the only deadline we had was 3 seeti me cooker band karna— zomato (@zomato) May 12, 2022
Of course, users were transported to the days when life was, as they say, simple.
One of the first reactions came from Paytm, the digital payment platform. The company presented their own, with-a-twist, version of a deadline. The tweet read, “Life was good when paying attention in school was the only important payment of the day.”
life was good when paying attention in school was the only important payment of the day. https://t.co/ndeIGY46bX— Paytm (@Paytm) May 13, 2022
This person spoke on behalf of us when he said, “Mera cooker seeti nhi deta tha usai time ke hisab se bnd krna tha. 15 mins baad band kardeo was the deadline.”
I still follow this deadline ???? and in addition tanki full peh motor band— Sagar (@Sagaaar_) May 13, 2022
"Failing at deadline since bachpan" was the sentiment on the social media platform.
Failing at deadline since bachpan ????— Rucha Gandhi (@ImMissWildChild) May 12, 2022
No even then I missed the count????— Payal Wadhwa (@Payalwadhwa013) May 12, 2022
Aur mai voh bhi bhul jaati thi. ????— Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) May 12, 2022
Users, too, did not hold back and stated what nostalgia tastes like in their own lives. A person wrote, “Life was good when the only deadline we had was tanki se paani overflow hone pe motor off kar dena.”
life was good when the only deadline we had was tanki se paani overflow hone p motor off kr dena— Yuvraj Pratap Rao ???????? (@yuvrajuv444) May 12, 2022
“Andehra hone se pehlay khel ke ghar aa jana” was another relatable take on the deadline tweet.
life was good when the only deadline we had was andehra hone se phle khel k ghar aa jana— Prachi Sachdeva - Content Writer (@PrachiSachdeva7) May 12, 2022
And, are you among those who had to keep a check while the milk is on the boiler? If yes, then this post is for you.
life was good when the only deadline we had was dudh ke upar aane se pehle gas band kar dena— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) May 12, 2022
Do let us know your deadline moment?