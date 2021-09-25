Pune is regarded as the Oxford of the East, and the top automobile and manufacturing hub of India. But did you know it is also popular for its electric nightlife and startling weather? If you are in Pune, then we suggest evoke the foodie in you as the city is home to some of the best fine-dine restaurants of India. From old-school favourites to the new restaurants, there are quite a few eateries that should be on your checklist for a grand night in the city. Take a look.

Here're 5 Fine Dine Restaurants In Pune That Are Must-Try:

1. House Of Mandarin

Loved by all for its Chinese delicacies - extensive dimsum varieties, and authentic sushi menu - House of Mandarin has opened its newest restaurant at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Bund Garden Road in Pune. What makes it stand out in the lot is the fact that House of Mandarin stays true to its nature and pays homage to the glorious Oriental ancestry. The restaurant offers an extensive menu of delicious Chinese and Japanese cuisine for an elevated dining experience.





Where: Ground Floor, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Raja Bahadur Mill Rd, Sangamvadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411001

2. Paasha

Paasha at the J.W. Marriott is the city's iconic rooftop lounge and restaurant, offering a bird's eye view of Pune's skyline, North-West Frontier cuisine curated by award winning chefs, majestic architecture and curated cocktails by expert mixologists.





Where: Senapati Bapat Rd, Laxmi Society, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411016

3. Ukiyo

Ukiyo restaurant at Ritz Carlton Pune is a blend of modern perspective with traditional Japanese cuisine. The exquisitely raw, natural design of the dining space creates a sense of harmony between old world and new, courtesy interplay of minimalistic, symmetrical spaces and unfinished natural elements. Ukiyo is one of the first restaurants in Pune to offer a modern Japanese dining experience with sushi-grade fish and an exquisite collection of Japanese sake.





Where: The Ritz Carlton, Golf Course Square, Airport Rd, Pune, Maharashtra 411006

4. Sorriso

Diners love Sorriso for its delicious photogenic and flavorful appetizers. The pet friendly Italian restaurant reflects the vibrant elements of the modern lifestyle; the neighborhood deli serves a varied menu ranging from rustic Italian and European to innovative fusion cuisine. Sorriso is famous for their weekend brunch menu, handcrafted mains, signature desserts and beverage mixers.





Where: 81, Mundhwa Rd, Fatima Nagar, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, Pune, Maharashtra 411036

5. Kangan

Authentic yet innovative, Kangan presents gourmet Indian cuisine with traditional Pune delicacies. The restaurant is a great choice for discerning gourmands to celebrate the complex spicing and rich flavours of this cuisine. With the restaurant's décor reflecting an elegant sensibility: gold, beige and brown-leather tones, a few subtly colourful rustic elements thrown in for a sophisticated touch, and a backlit wall fixture decorated with bangles to pay homage to the establishment's name.





Where: 36/3-B, Mundhwa Rd, Pingale Wasti, Koregaon Park Annexe, Ghorpadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411001