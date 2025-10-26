It was a normal weekday evening when we made our way to one of Goregaon's hottest food spots: BANG BANG! Noodle. Although relatively new, the place was abuzz like it had already been crowned the latest neighbourhood favourite. This sensation was confirmed as we took our seats inside and glanced around at packed tables - some with extra chairs squeezed in. One look at the quirky vibe, the brightly lit interiors, and the informal setting, and you might assume this is just another "trendy" spot. But we were surrounded by a cross-section of diners: excited college students, weary but hungry corporate workers, foodie couples, multi-generational families... At the end of the day, fuss-free and delicious dishes unite everyone, and we were also excited to discover what the hype was about.

Photo Credit: BANG BANG! Noodle

This energetic atmosphere set the tone for a vibrant meal as Chef Rahul Punjabi explained how the restaurant was conceptualised. The focus here is on hand-pulled noodles, which customers can see being crafted in the open kitchen section. The menu features several MaLa-inspired dishes that channel late-night Chinatown memories from the chef's time in Sydney. He actually began his career in the Australian city's bustling food scene. He worked his way from humble cafes to top-tier kitchens, earning invaluable experience at The Boathouse on Blackwattle Bay and the globally acclaimed Restaurant Quay under Chef Peter Gilmore. Returning to India in 2022, Chef Rahul first worked at the renowned Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra. He then oversaw multiple brands as a Corporate Executive Chef before establishing BANG BANG! Noodle - his most personal venture yet.

When we visited, Chef Rahul revealed that the restaurant had only recently pared down the menu to its most specialised offerings. As we flipped through it, we realised that having limited options in such a set-up can indeed be a relief. Especially in the context of Asian cuisines, trying to hop across borders blindly no longer seems appealing to a discerning diner. Chef Rahul recognised that and took us on a journey informed by the flavours of a specific region, namely China's Sichuan province.

Photo Credit: BANG BANG! Noodle

We first enjoyed a steaming bowl of the Clear Soup Wontons. The aromatic broth and the juicy chicken dumplings exuded delicious comfort. This was followed by a plate of perfectly crisp and golden Ma La Thread Chicken. It's the kind of nostalgic and satisfying appetiser that one cannot help but order again and again. We were also wowed by the Yu Xiang Chicken: a generous portion of stir-fried shredded bites which were spicy-sweet and succulent. There were several other choices for starters, but we wanted to ensure we did justice to the signature noodle treats.

Photo Credit: BANG BANG! Noodle

The Classic Ma La Bang Bang! Noodles made a fantastic first impression. The flat, moderately thick noodles were coated in sesame paste and chilli oil that worked together in perfect harmony. (Both made in-house, of course). Accompanied by the crunch of peanuts and bok choy, it offered a wonderful combination of textures, too. We slurped, chewed and munched with evident relish.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Next, we savoured the Chongqing Wan Za Mian, which had hints of cumin that felt surprisingly familiar to our Indian palate. The bowl of these smooth, thin noodles came with spinach and yellow peas, which upped the overall wholesomeness factor. Complex, aromatic and well-balanced, this is a dish worth returning for - especially since it is so different from the stereotypically spicy 'Chinese' noodle options usually found on menus.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

The restaurant has a few options for drinks and desserts. The latter consists of soft-serves with various toppings (chilli oil being the most unconventional). Among the coolers, we highly recommend the Smoked Chilli Lemonade. Its heat is distinctive but not overpowering, and the resulting mouthfeel is quite enjoyable.





Throughout our meal, we noted how the amount of oil and spiciness didn't veer into that greasy territory that one may associate with desi-Chinese and/or most street-style noodles. The restaurant has a casual setting, but it takes its ingredients and flavours seriously. The fun is saved for the customer, who need not worry about the food being unpleasantly heavy.





BANG BANG! Noodle made us appreciate noodles in fun new ways. If you love bold flavours served with warmth and not frills, you need to visit soon.

BANG BANG! Noodle Address: Shop No. 4, Ekta Tripolis, Siddharth Nagar Road, Motilal Nagar I, Goregaon West, Mumbai.