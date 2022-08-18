What is the weekend for you all? Well, if you ask, it's all about indulging in all things delicious. Be it at home or an outing with friends and family, the weekend calls for good food over good conversation. There's something so relaxing and calming about a good weekend brunch. Starting from the mood, setting, ambience, food (most importantly), company and more, these things matter a lot. If you are anything like us, who just love to explore various places for a good weekend brunch, we have something for you. Something that may 'wow' you. Annamaya At Andaz Delhi, has introduced an Artisanal Sunday brunch. From food to cocktails, live music, it has everything that makes a weekend memorable.





While speaking of food, we started off with kadhi and samosa. This combination might seem weird to you all. But trust us, the tangy taste of kadhi and crispy samosa made it worth a try! After that we headed off towards the live section. From momos to burgers and pasta, everything there was super fresh and indulging to the core. The filling of the chicken in the momos was super juicy and fresh. The flavours of pasta were perfectly balanced and we loved it the most from the live counter. If you are a grill food lover, their fish tikka, and paneer tikka definitely deserve space on your plate.





Now, for the main course, we had kadhi chawal along with paneer sabzi and naan. The whole meal turned out to be scrumptious, and on top of that it was soul-soothing. Along with the meal, we had virgin mojito and watermelon juice.

For the final round, we headed towards the dessert counter. Oh My God! You name the dessert and they have it! From gelatos to mousse cake, muffins, cup cakes, jellies and what not! It was heavenly! The counter was so appealing.





If you are planning a Sunday brunch with family, this place is worth trying! We are sure, it will not disappoint you!