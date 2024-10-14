When in Mumbai, there's nothing quite like the experience of dining with a view of the coastline. Whether you do so from a rooftop bar or a local haunt right by the sea, there's something undeniably precious about watching the waves and the horizon as you dig into delicious delight. Recently, Mumbai has got another seaside foodie spot and this comes with a proud legacy of its own from another proud Indian city. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' iconic bakery and confectionary brand from Kolkata, Flurys, launched its first tearoom in Mumbai. Located near the Gateway of India, this 100-seater establishment manages to be a cafe, bakery, restaurant, bar and more! We had the chance to visit the space and dig into some of the signature offerings. Read our full review below.

Photo Credit: Flurys

Flurys' Mumbai tearoom has indoor and outdoor seating. It boasts an inviting atmosphere and a sense of heritage charm that suits its location on PJ Ramchandani Marg. The menu features its all-time favourite signature breakfasts including the legendary Flurys full English Breakfast, Egg Benedict, the famous Flurys Sandwiches, Rum Balls, Heritage Coupes and Sundaes, Chocolate & Strawberry Cube Pastries, Classic & Flurys Special Cocktails, and Heritage Coffees and more.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

We started our feast with the House Cobb Salad, which had fresh, hearty portions of every ingredient. Among the appetisers, we tasted the Semolina-Crusted Chicken, which was crisp and satisfying. Flurys unsurprisingly has an expansive range of bread-based treats. Instead of a sandwich or a flatbread (both of which have several options), we decided to order one of the "Things on Toast". While Flury's Beans on Toast has been an iconic staple since the 70's, the menu here also features other toppings. We chose the creamy garlic mushroom, which turned out to be unexpectedly indulgent (see picture). The massive slice of toasted bread was completely engulfed with the deliciously messy topping. It gave the dish a home-style vibe that we liked.

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

The mains impressed us even more. We opted for the simplest pasta: the whole wheat spaghetti with Traditional Napoli Sauce (vegetarian). It exuded comfort like a warm hug. The flavour of the basil, the tanginess of the tomato base and the bite of the pasta were beautifully balanced. The other main dish was also one we would return for: the Grilled Rosemary Marinated Chicken. Served on a thick bed of buttery mashed potatoes, surrounded by a flavourful jus, the succulent pieces were a pure delight.





Flurys has a wide range of beverages beyond their heritage hot tea selection. They have also introduced a few cocktails with interesting combinations. We enjoyed the Pin: 00001, an exhilarating gin-based concoction with passion fruit, basil, honey and lemon. Among the mocktails, we recommend the yummy sweet-and-sour notes of Farmers Farm (dragon fruit, orange pulp, lychee and orange juice) and the refreshing Caribbean Sea (Coconut Water, Pineapple Chunks, Ginger and Basil). Among the hot beverages, we loved the Hazelnut Mocha, which seemed to be the perfect drink to beat the monsoon blues.

Photo Credit: Flurys

For dessert, we savoured two Flurys classics: the Rum Ball and the Strawberry Cube Pastry. While the latter was a bit too sweet for our taste, the former was just scrumptious! There are many other sweet treats to choose from too.





Where: 26, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Apollo Bandar, near Gateway of India, Colaba, Mumbai- 400001





















