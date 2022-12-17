Thoothukudi or Tuticorin is a must-visit destination for beach lovers and those interested in learning about Tamil Nadu's culture and history. Aside from its beauty, the Thoothukudi district is also well-known for its food offerings. It provides tourists with some of the most authentic and delicious culinary delights. These dishes are prepared in a traditional manner in order to maintain their authenticity from generation to generation. Dakshin at Sheraton Hotel New Delhi is hosting a Thoothukudi food festival from December 9th to December 18th, and it promises to tantalise your taste buds. South Indian food lovers will get to experience food the way it is eaten at the source, all thanks to the menu crafted by Chef Selven Solomon.





The celebration of all things Thoothukudi includes many well-known and lesser-known Thoothukudi dishes. Our meal began with Kollu rasam and Elumbu rasam. Both of these rasams were warm and comforting. It was a good start all around. After we finished these two, we were served a large thali filled with various delicacies such as Yera Thokku, Kozhi Chops, Poondu Kozhambi, Poricha Paratha, and more. Each dish on the platter tasted delicious. The chef even instructed us on how to properly eat this thali. We ate the paratta with our hands after crushing it and topping it with chicken and mutton gravy.



Finally, for desserts, there were delightful options like velli payasam. It was made with bite sized sweet potatoes cooked in cardamom flavoured milk. Every bite of this authentic dessert was flavourful and simply delightful.







If you want to enjoy the authentic taste of Thoothukudi cuisine, head straight to Dakshin and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below.

Where: Dakshin, Sheraton Hotel, New Delhi

Timings: 12;30 pm to 2:45 pm