The United Coffee House's Delivery Menu Guarantee Wholesome Dining Experience

Connaught Place is one of Delhi's most sought-after places since over a century. But one of Lutyen Delhi's finest pieces of architecture is also incomplete without the bustling markets, stores and restaurants. The United Coffee House of CP is one such fine-dine restaurant that has managed to stand tall and proud all these years despite the surge of concept-based, contemporary restaurants in the vicinity. From Indian to continental, at United Coffee House, you get a range of popular dishes that are certain to draw takers. Not a single dish that you do not quite recognise, or flavours alien.





While we love to dine at the vintage restaurant, we also thoroughly enjoyed every bit of their delivery menu. Here's our take on some of the dishes that were brought us on our doorstep:





With a nutty and soothing khow suey, we were off to a stellar start. We proceed to the crispy and fiery Kung pao chicken that we paired with the veg noodles, cooked to perfection with an apt number of veggies. The next thing on our plate was the tomato fish that turn out to quite a show-stealer. Boneless fish so tender, cooked in a tantalising a tangy tomato sauce with peas. The chicken pepper steak was next in line to impress us with its scrumptious flavours. The well-done steak was served with a peppery hot sauce infused in slices of mushrooms.





Moving on to the Indian mains that won us over, we could not stop obsessing of the meat Lahori. Tender and succulent lamb chunks, in a sumptuous gravy. Adding more texture to the gravy was the boiled chana dal, making the fare all the more chunky and wholesome. However what really stayed with us was their luscious butter chicken, which was just the 'apt' of everything, be it consistency, flavour, the texture of colour. We lapped up both the meaty curries with garlic naan and plain naan.

We rounded up the fare with a very delightful apple pie and king-sized gulab jamun, which we have to admit was quite a task to eat, given its massive size.











Where: The United Coffee House, Connaught Place

Cost For Two: INR 3000















