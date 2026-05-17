Recently, while hopping between Delhi's ever-growing list of cafes, I found myself at Anahata Cafe, a quaint little spot tucked away in the busy lanes of Amar Colony. Interestingly, from the outside, you would barely guess how charming the space really is. But the moment you step in, the chaos of the street fades into the background and you are welcomed into a warm, artsy space filled with books, quirky paintings, cosy corners, and an instantly comforting vibe. Formerly known as Roots Cafe, Anahata feels intimate, thoughtful, and refreshingly different from the usual cafe scene in Delhi.





One of the most heartwarming aspects of the cafe is that it is entirely women-led, from the staff to the helpers, which adds another layer of warmth to the overall experience. The team is incredibly courteous and welcoming, and what stood out to me was the open kitchen concept. Guests can actually walk up and see how the food is being prepared, which made the experience feel transparent, hygienic, and personal. Despite being a compact space, the cafe never feels cramped. In fact, it feels like the kind of place where you could easily spend an entire afternoon reading, chatting, or simply slowing down.





What I also appreciated was the philosophy behind the menu. Nothing here feels overly indulgent or unnecessarily heavy. The ingredients are fresh, the combinations are simple yet thoughtful, and the food leaves you feeling satisfied without that post-meal heaviness. For someone like me, who enjoys lighter, wholesome meals without compromising on flavour, Anahata Cafe turned out to be a delightful find.

What I Ate At Anahata Cafe

I started my meal with the Orange and Rosemary Spritz - a refreshing summer drink that instantly set the tone for the meal. Citrusy, mildly herby, and perfectly balanced, it paired beautifully with the warm afternoon weather.





The Blueberry Matcha followed, and while the drink itself was enjoyable, what truly caught my attention was how visually stunning it looked. The lavender-blue tones of blueberry blending into the earthy green of matcha made it one of the prettiest drinks on the table.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

Moving on to the appetisers and salads, the Julienned Carrot with Hummus was simple yet incredibly refreshing. Light, crunchy, and flavourful, it felt like the perfect start to a wholesome meal.





The Grilled Chicken Salad came loaded with lettuce, grilled chicken, walnuts, broccoli, bell peppers, and dressing. The ingredients worked really well together and the chicken was nicely cooked, although I personally felt the dressing slightly overpowered the flavour of the grilled chicken.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

One of the most memorable dishes from the appetiser section was the Avocado and Mango Salad served with glass noodles. This cold noodle salad had such an interesting balance of flavours - sweet mangoes, refreshing mint, tangy dressing, and soft rice noodles coming together beautifully. It felt extremely fresh and summery.





For the mains, I tried the Chicken Spaghetti and the Chicken Wings. Both were enjoyable, though not necessarily standout dishes from the menu. The spaghetti was comforting and the wings were nicely done, making for easy crowd-pleasers.





Another dish that truly stood out was the Beetroot Hummus platter. Served with carrot sticks, cucumbers, and sourdough bread, the hummus was topped with ricotta cheese, toasted nuts, cilantro, and a generous drizzle of olive oil. It was creamy, earthy, fresh, and incredibly satisfying without feeling heavy.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

But perhaps my favourite savoury item from the menu was the Mango, Honey, and Ricotta Cheese Sandwich. This was such a unique and comforting combination - lightly sweet, creamy, and beautifully balanced. It almost worked as both an appetiser and a dessert. The sweetness of mango and honey paired with ricotta made it one of the most memorable dishes I tried at the cafe and definitely something I would recommend ordering.





I also tried the Avocado and Cheese Sandwich served on sourdough with onions and tomatoes. It was simple, clean, and comforting, though comparatively more understated than some of the other dishes on the menu.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

And finally came the highlight of the meal - the homemade Pistachio Ice Cream. Easily one of the best pistachio ice creams I've had in a long time. Made in-house and served in a beautiful blue bowl topped with crushed pistachios, the ice cream was rich, fresh, nutty, and wonderfully creamy without being overly sweet. You could genuinely taste the difference.





Overall, my experience at Anahata Cafe was warm, wholesome, and incredibly comforting. It is the kind of cafe that quietly grows on you - not because it is flashy or over-the-top, but because everything about it feels thoughtful. From the women-led team and open kitchen to the nourishing menu and cosy interiors filled with books from owner Meenakshi's personal collection, Anahata Cafe feels like a little escape hidden in the middle of Delhi's chaos. For anyone looking for a relaxed cafe with fresh food, comforting vibes, and a slower pace, this little Amar Colony spot is definitely worth visiting.