JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has recently opened a new restaurant on its premises: BarQat. The al-fresco space is nestled on the 10th-storey terrace of the hotel, a little distance away from the pool. It offers a limited but specialised menu of Awadhi and North Indian delicacies. We recently had the chance to dine at BarQat and sample some of its signature dishes. When we visited on a winter night, the ambience felt inviting: comfortable seating and spaced-out tables bathed in the warm glow of fairy lights and lamps.

Photo Credit: BarQat

The restaurant is helmed by Chef Prakash Chettiyar, Director of Culinary, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The single-page food menu spotlights familiar and niche specialities from various North Indian locales. Among the appetisers, we feasted on the Lucknowi Seekh, the Doodhiya Paneer Tikka and the Peeli Mirch ka Zaffrani Aloo. Each of the starters stood out to us for different reasons. The lamb kebabs were beautifully packed with spice. They arrived smoking hot on a mini grill eventually placed on the table.

Photo Credit: BarQat

The paneer was unlike any tikka we had tasted before: it was presented in the form of something akin to a circular sandwich tart. Don't let the description daunt you, because it's delicious! The layers between the paneer pieces were a flavourful mixture of potatoes, dry fruits and a red chilli marinade. The Zaffrani Aloo were potatoes stuffed with khoya, veggies and cheese. Flavoured with yellow chillies and saffron, they were aromatic and delicately sweet. They also provided an interesting contrast to the fiery seekh.

Photo Credit: BarQat

The mains are a great cross-section of popular and under-represented North Indian delights. Craving timeless treats? There are classic options like Gosht Nihari and Awadhi Biryani. Want to taste something different from the usual fare? You have the chance to try dishes like Methi Ki Tehri and Purvanchal Ka Saag. We highly recommend the Chooza Makhani, which is similar to the beloved Butter Chicken. One of the highlights of our meal was scooping this rich tomato-based gravy with Khameeri Roti and Pudina Paratha fresh from the tandoor. If you're in the mood for a dal, relish the BarQat Dal: a luscious preparation of black lentils cooked in cream. The garlic in the tadka packs a good punch - but we were not complaining - it matched our preferences perfectly.

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

BarQat's drinks menu features a limited selection of wines, spirits, cocktails and mocktails. You can opt for classic cocktails or go with JW Signatures (bestsellers from each of the restaurants in the hotel: JW Cafe, Autm, Romano's and BarQat). We tasted the mocktails and especially enjoyed the Pomrose Soda (a fizzy concoction with pomegranate flavour) and the Bombay Colada (BarQat's take on a virgin Pina Colada, enhanced with some desi spices).

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

There are only three options for desserts and we managed to taste two of them. The BarQat Kulfi is a dependable choice: the chilly, creamy treat was topped with bits of chikki, almonds, pistachios and rose. While it was yummy, we liked the Warm Doodha Barfi more. It was paired with a salted pistachio ice cream that elevated the flavours of the barfi in a unique way. This one's a must-try.





The word "BarQat" has several meanings and is often associated with terms like prosperity and blessings. In the case of this restaurant, we experienced an abundance of flavours we won't forget anytime soon.





Where: 10th-floor poolside terrace, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, IA Project Road, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Mumbai.

Timings: Tuesday-Sunday: 6:30 pm to 11 pm | Saturday-Sunday: 1 pm to 4 pm

Photo Credit: BarQat