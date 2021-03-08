A Melange Of Class, Flavours And Culture - Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar Launches 'SAGA: Cuisines Of India'

Saga: Cuisines Of India

Delhi/NCR sees a string of luxury restaurants open and close down, only some stay on the map and in our hearts. Gurugram recently witnessed the launch of modern Indian restaurant, 'SAGA: Cuisines of India', which promises to be in the long haul. The upscale restaurant cum lounge/bar boasts of one of the tallest bar displays in the world. A venture by Food & Beverage Entrepreneur Vishal Anand in partnership with Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar, opening of SAGA saw a mega comeback of Chef Kochhar to India.





SAGA, which is located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram, is a 190-seater restaurant spread over 2 levels and alfresco. The duo, Chef Kochhar and Anand, has come together with an aim to curate an experiential fun dining experience. The innovative menu with delicacies having tales of its own has been designed by Chef Kochhar, in a way that the local ingredients and traditions of India are retained, despite having an offering of global flavours, too.





"Through SAGA, we want to redefine the dining and drinking experience for guests in the NCR belt. SAGA serves a spread of progressive Indian cuisine by amalgamating the global techniques and ingredients with the flavors and traditions of India. We're hopeful our customers will appreciate our ambiance and the authenticity of our food", shared Chef Atul Kochhar, on the opening of SAGA.

Vishal Anand added a fun element to dining experience by getting the uniforms designed by ace fashion designer, Raghavendra Rathore. Every piece of uniform has been designed in a way that it narrates the story of the Indian heritage, while also creating premium looks for the staff.





In terms of the interiors, guests are going to get a chance to experience opulence with the blend of comfort. The tall ceilings and wide-area appear like spaces from Paris or Rome. The seating area, whether it is on the ground floor, upper-level, or the alfresco section, has been cleverly planned to offer the finest view of the exteriors, the outlet, as well as the band playing at the altar. Plus, the well-placed JBL concert speakers within the interiors - the first-of-its-kind for any restaurant - are what make the launch of SAGA truly exclusive.





Ayam Tikka - SAGA







Coming to the food, the unique cooking and styling techniques will surely take you by surprise. Not only they look inviting, the invigorating aroma of the deep-set ingredients draws you in instantly. Start your meal with Ghee Roast Prawns, which is an absolute delight. Ayam Tikka - tandoor smoked chicken - bursts with flavours in every bite - another must-try appetiser. Sea Tangle and Darjeeling Tea Leaf is also quite refreshing.





You'll be spoilt for choice to make your pick from the Mains, but I would suggest you to definitely try Dal Moradabadi, Salli Murgh and Kosha Mangsho. And you cannot leave the restaurant without gorging on their special fusion desserts. Agra Ka Petha was my pick from the desserts board.





Moradabadi dal - SAGA







What: SAGA: Cuisines Of India

Where: Vatika Atrium, Sector 53, Gold Course Road, Gurugram

When: 12:00 PM to 01:00 AM

Cost: INR 3500 for two (approx.)









