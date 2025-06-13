There's something incredibly comforting about discovering a place where everything just clicks- ambience, food, drinks, vibe. That's exactly what Addoni's in Green Park, Delhi, manages to deliver. I recently visited Addoni's for a weekend dinner,r and the place felt both luxurious and lived-in. It's a rare balance that this new entrant in Delhi's dining scene nails with effortless charm. Addoni's is a thoughtful blend of world cuisine, cocktail culture, and design sensibility, born from Riccardo Addoni's globe-trotting culinary adventures.

First Stop: The Long Bar

I began my evening upstairs at The Long Bar by Addoni's, a cosy, English-style bar that surprises you with its unexpected pairing of Japanese food and top-tier cocktails. The vibe? Intimate yet energetic. Soft lighting, plush seating, and enough couches and bar stools to perch yourself with a view.





From the bar bites, the Salmon Volcano sushi was decent, but the Prawns Plancha stole the show- juicy, buttery, and layered with white wine and chilli butter goodness. Cocktail-wise, the Heatwave (a spicy tequila-based drink) was a knockout. It was bold, balanced, and just spicy enough to wake up your taste buds without overwhelming them. The Scarlet Tranquility is for those who like their cocktails sweet and fruity.

Downstairs: A Global Culinary Tour

After a couple of cocktails and nibbles, I moved downstairs for dinner. The space was buzzing- full but not chaotic- with a mix of indoor and lush outdoor seating. Italian-inspired interiors, natural elements, and gentle water features create an oasis that feels miles away from Delhi's chaos.





The food continued to impress. The Pomodoro pasta was classic and comforting, while the Carom Marinated Fish Kebab had an interesting texture-soft but slightly chewy-with a decent depth of flavour. My pick from the drinks downstairs? The Mango Picante- a spicy-sweet cocktail that danced beautifully on the palate. I also tried the Fennel, but found the fennel flavour a bit too forward for my liking- those with a strong palate might appreciate it more.





To round it all off, I indulged in the San Sebastian Cheesecake... and wow! Possibly one of the best I've had in Delhi. The beautifully charred top, soft cake base, and perfect trio of chocolate syrup and strawberry compote made it unforgettable.

What sets Addoni's apart is not just its menu or cocktails, but the experience it curates. It flows effortlessly from tranquil daytime lunches at the Fresco kitchen to lively evenings at the Long Bar- and soon, into late-night revelry with the upcoming private club, Cici.





It's world cuisine with a heart, cocktails with character, and an atmosphere that makes you want to stay just a little longer.