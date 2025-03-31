A bar within a bar - that is After Dinner, where the real showstopper is the view, the vibe, and of course, the cocktails. Tucked inside Pisco By The Beach in Anjuna, it lives up to its name by opening its doors around 9.30 pm for those looking to elevate their night. As I step in, it feels like I have entered someone's drawing room - rattan chairs, low sofas, potted plants, chintz curtains, and warm lamps set a relaxed tone. Designed by Sheldon Pereira and Rahul Thakkar of Right Brain Design, the intimate space has large French windows offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. The 35-seater bar has just six tables - two with stools near the bar and the rest with sofas facing the sea. The highlight, however, is the hammock-style seating over the beach, where the sight of crashing waves adds an extra thrill to every sip.





This concept bar is the brainchild of Daniel Lobo, along with Twinkle Keswani and Chef Roshan D'Souza, the owners of Pisco By The Beach.

A Cocktail Menu with a Twist

Harsh Pandya, a 27-year-old mixologist, has crafted a playful yet refined drinks menu, featuring nine signature cocktails inspired by different rooms of a house.

I am caught off guard when, soon after arriving, I am handed a bamboo brush with a jelly-like paste on it, reminiscent of a morning routine. "Do not use it like toothpaste - this is mint-washed rum, lemongrass liqueur, and more," I am told. It is meant as a palate cleanser, but the flavours hit instantly.

Then the drinks start flowing.





The first, Clarified Coffee Sour, draws inspiration from the 'study' - a place for coffee and contemplation. Pandya, a rum enthusiast, uses one of his favourites - Plantation, a Jamaican spiced pineapple rum, along with white rum, lime juice, and coconut concentrate, passed through a coffee puck. It arrives topped with an orange-flavoured cream biscuit. One sip, and the bold coffee notes take over; a bite of the biscuit softens it with a touch of citrusy sweetness.

The next cocktail, Something Saucy, inspired by the kitchen, is Pandya's take on a Bloody Mary. Made with hot sauce tequila, Cointreau, lime, pineapple, and coconut water, it packs a fiery punch. The heat and spice are balanced with a spoon of coconut and kachampuli caviar served alongside. A bite of this tempers the drink's intensity.





Ready in Five channels the dressing room, while Pandan Negroni takes cues from the bedroom - a bold mix of Campari, gin, and homemade pandan liqueur. This is the perfect nightcap, and that is exactly how I end my evening.





For those with a playful side, Lollipops and Rainbows blends childhood nostalgia with an adult twist - cherry, strawberry, lemon, and grapefruit meet mezcal, tequila, and banana liqueur.

Techniques like sous vide, spherification and smoke infusions enhance the drinks, adding depth to every sip. Many of the liqueurs are made in-house, ensuring unique flavours.

Spicy Chicken, Lemongrass & Chili Gyoza

The Food: Small Plates, Big Flavours

The food menu is styled like a family photo album, featuring pictures alongside descriptions. The man behind the dishes is Chef Rohan D'Souza, and while the selection is limited to 12 items, the creativity is evident.





Since this is an after-dinner bar, the food is designed for snacking. The smoked cashew nuts are an excellent swap for peanuts. Spicy Chicken Lemongrass & Chilli Gyoza, served on a spoon with khao suey sauce, creates a flavour explosion in a single bite.

Irani Mutton Kheema Mini Samosa

Another standout is the Spicy Irani Mutton Keema Samosa, resembling a flaky puff pastry and topped with eggplant dip and pistachio dust. But my personal favourite is the Parmesan Cracker with Spicy Beetroot and Shallot Grape Tartare, finished with avocado puree and balsamic caviar - a crunchy, flavour-packed bite.





Also Read: Sevilla At The Claridges New Delhi: A Nostalgic Favourite Returns With A Bold New Menu





As I step out under the starlit sky, I wonder - will each room in my home now remind me of these cocktails?





Where: Pisco By The Beach, St Michael Vaddo, Flea Market, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Cost for Two: Rs 2,500