For Delhi's old-school diners and culinary enthusiasts, Sevilla at The Claridges has always been more than just a restaurant - it is a mood. With its al fresco setting, warm candlelit corners, and a menu that has long championed Mediterranean flavours, this spot has seen everything from first dates to milestone celebrations. So when news of its relaunch surfaced, expectations were naturally high. Would it still hold on to its signature charm? More importantly, would it serve the kind of Spanish food that makes you want to book a one-way ticket to Spain?

Short answer: Yes. And then some.

The newly revamped Sevilla brings a fresh perspective without losing its essence. The menu leans heavily into its Spanish roots while leaving room for modern touches. The classic tapas selection still delivers, with dishes like Gambas al Ajillo, where plump prawns come bathed in garlicky olive oil, and Patata Bravas, golden potatoes drizzled with just the right amount of spiced tomato sauce and aioli. The Crema de Calabaza, a butternut squash soup, is velvety and comforting - one of those bowls that make you momentarily forget everything else. The Ensaladilla de Patata, a chilled Spanish potato salad, is creamy yet light, making for an ideal prelude to the mains.



Speaking of which, the seafood-forward dishes at Sevilla remain the star attraction. Frutti di Mare, a robust, seafood-laden pasta, is one of those plates that demand your full attention. Every forkful brings together fresh prawns, squid, and clams, tossed in a sauce that finds the perfect balance between rich and delicate. The Classic Lobster 'A La-Americane' is a standout, cooked in a deep, tomato-based sauce that lets the natural sweetness of the lobster shine. On the vegetarian front, the Paella de Verduras holds its own, with saffron-kissed rice and crisp seasonal vegetables. If you are after comfort food, the Tagliatelle Truffle Mushroom Pasta is a must-try-earthy, creamy, and unapologetically indulgent.

A meal at Sevilla, of course, is incomplete without dessert. The Tiramisu stays true to its Italian origins, airy and light yet packed with coffee-soaked goodness. The Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Texture is pure decadence, a multi-layered delight that plays with textures while keeping the flavours familiar. The surprise winner, though, is the Mandarin Sorbet-zesty, refreshing, and an unexpected palate cleanser after a rich meal.

To complement the experience, Sevilla's beverage selection remains as impressive as ever. The Sab Simone Prosecco is crisp and celebratory, while the Fishing Cat Pinot Grigio pairs effortlessly with seafood. The Charles Roseau adds a floral, summery touch to the mix, but if you prefer the classics, the Sevilla Sangria is as good as it gets.

Sevilla's relaunch is not about reinventing itself-it is about refinement. The dishes feel more polished, the service sharper, and the overall experience elevated. If you are looking for a reason to revisit an old favourite, this is it. And if you have never been, well, now is the time to change that.

Where: The Claridges, New Delhi

Cuisine: Spanish, Mediterranean

Price for two: Rs 6000