If you're like me, winding down after a long day, craving a laid-back space with great cocktails and food, then Indy By Qla might just be your next go-to. I recently attended the launch of their new 'After Hours' concept, and let me say, it was everything a night out should be: cosy, flavourful, and buzzing with just the right energy.





Tucked away with its contemporary Indian charm, Indy now invites guests to linger long after dinner. After Hours is their ode to night-time indulgence, with a bar program that stands shoulder to shoulder with its stellar kitchen. Rooted in Indian flavours and celebrating local craft, the drinks menu champions homegrown spirits and brands that are putting India on the global beverage map.

The launch evening was a vibrant affair. The drinks were curated in collaboration with Kumaon & I - India's first provincial dry gin, and Bandarful, a cold brew coffee liqueur by Himmaleh Spirits. I tried cocktails featuring both, and they were refreshingly creative, balancing bold flavours with subtle depth.

And the food? That was good too. I'm still thinking about the Himachali Siddu-a soft, steamed bread that was beautifully plated on a bed of chutney and packed with flavours. Every dish complemented the drinks perfectly.

Owner Prateek Arora summed it up well when he said, "After Hours is a natural extension of our philosophy-to create distinctive experiences rooted in Indian craft and cuisine."





It wasn't a loud, overwhelming night. Instead, it was relaxed, elevated, and intimate-everything a good post-dinner plan should be. With its thoughtful curation and easy-going vibe, Indy After Hours has officially earned its spot on my night-out list.